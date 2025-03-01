All Hurricanes

Miami Basketball Losses It's last 2025 Commit Matthew Able

The Miami Hurricanes now don't have a single high school commit out of the 2025 class after Matthew Able was released from his letter of intent.

Justice Sandle

Feb 25, 2025; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami (Fl) Hurricanes forward Brandon Johnson (2) brings the ball up the court as Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) defends during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
Matthew Able, who was the lone remaining signee in the 2025 Miami class, was released from his agreement with the Hurricanes on Friday per Joe Tipton of On3.

Miami released center Ben Ahmed from his agreement. Able and Ahmed signed with Miami during the November Early Signing Period, all before Jim Larranaga retired after Christmas.

Able chose Miami over Baylor, Boston College, Northwestern, Wake Forest, and Xavier per his On3 profile. Tipton has also reported Able will visit Tennessee on March 1, Alabama on March 5, and Baylor on March 8. Per the 247Sports Composite, Able is ranked a 5-star guard.

Reports point to Jai Lucas being the next Hurricane head coach. He will have a major rebuilding job with the roster. Guards redshirt junior A.J. Staton-McCray, sophomore Paul Djobet, and freshmen Jalil Bethea, Austin Swartz, and Divine Ugochukwu are the only scholarship players on the 2024-25 roster left with eligibility.

As of now, the Hurricanes have no recruits coming in out of high school. They can choose to go the Rick Pitino of getting straight portal players but it also depends on the next coaching staff.

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

