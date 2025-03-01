Miami Basketball Losses It's last 2025 Commit Matthew Able
Matthew Able, who was the lone remaining signee in the 2025 Miami class, was released from his agreement with the Hurricanes on Friday per Joe Tipton of On3.
Miami released center Ben Ahmed from his agreement. Able and Ahmed signed with Miami during the November Early Signing Period, all before Jim Larranaga retired after Christmas.
Able chose Miami over Baylor, Boston College, Northwestern, Wake Forest, and Xavier per his On3 profile. Tipton has also reported Able will visit Tennessee on March 1, Alabama on March 5, and Baylor on March 8. Per the 247Sports Composite, Able is ranked a 5-star guard.
Reports point to Jai Lucas being the next Hurricane head coach. He will have a major rebuilding job with the roster. Guards redshirt junior A.J. Staton-McCray, sophomore Paul Djobet, and freshmen Jalil Bethea, Austin Swartz, and Divine Ugochukwu are the only scholarship players on the 2024-25 roster left with eligibility.
As of now, the Hurricanes have no recruits coming in out of high school. They can choose to go the Rick Pitino of getting straight portal players but it also depends on the next coaching staff.
