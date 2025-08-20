Miami Basketball Player Numbers Revealed Ahead of the 2025 Season
Miami men's basketball is ready for a new era, and that starts with players getting new numbers.
The Canes have announced new jersey numbers for each player heading into the 2025-26 season with new head coach Jai Lucas at the helm.
Tre Donaldson - 3
Tru Washington - 10
Shelton Henderson - 7
Malik Reneau - 5
Ernest Udeh Jr. - 8
Dante Allen - 35
Marcus Allen - 4
Tomotej Malovec - 88
Jordyn Kee - 1
Salih Altuntas - 11
John Laboy II - 12
For a refresher, Rick Barry (No. 24) is the only number to be retired by the Miami Hurricanes.
There is a lot to like about this season for the Miami men's basketball team. They have renewed a rivalry with the Florida Gators and will face a BYU team that has the projected No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. This season will be a challenging one for the Hurricanes, but there is significant improvement with this roster compared to last season.
2025-26 Non-Conference Schedule
The schedule includes a neutral site contest against Florida, a trip to Orlando, Florida, for the Terry’s Chocolate ESPN Events Invitational, and a trip to Oxford, Mississippi, to face Ole Miss in the ACC/SEC Challenge. Additionally, the slate includes seven games against foes from the state of Florida.
The Lucas era officially begins Nov. 3 as the Hurricanes take on Jacksonville before home games against Bethune-Cookman and Stetson on Nov. 6 and 10.
Following the previously announced Jacksonville Hoops Showdown against the Gators, Miami returns to the Watsco Center for a pair of games against Elon on Nov. 20 and Delaware State on Nov. 23.
The Hurricanes travel to Orlando for the ESPN Events Invitational for two games on Nov. 27 and 28. Other teams in the field include BYU, Dayton, and Georgetown, with the schedule to be announced at a later date.
On Dec. 2, Miami takes on Ole Miss in the ACC/SEC Challenge before closing out the non-conference schedule with four home games against Southern Miss (Dec. 6), ULM (Dec. 13), FIU (Dec. 16) and North Florida (Dec. 21).
More Miami Basketball News:
