Miami Basketball Ranked as a Middle-of-the-Pack ACC Team in Preseason Poll
The college basketball season kicks off in less than 20 days, and the ACC has released its full list ACC Men’s Basketball Preseason Poll voted on by the media.
The Miami Hurricanes are viewed as a middle-of-the-pack team in the ACC that could get several wins, and clearly more than the seven they got last season.
Thanks to the talent acquisition from first-year head coach Jai Lucas, there is a lot to be excited about with this program this season. The goal is to achieve a winning record while also remaining in contention for the NCAA Tournament.
With the talent around, led by veterans Tre Donaldson, Malik Reneau, and Ernest Udeh Jr., the Canes have brought in proven winners that could boost the Hurricanes program back to where it needs to be.
They also have talented freshmen Shelton Henderson and Dante Allen, who continue to improve week after week ahead of the season. Each will play a vital role this season as the Canes look for some early success.
The Hurricanes will tip off it's season against Jacksonville at Watsco Center Nov. 3.
Here is how the media viewed the ACC as it enters another exciting season as a conference:
The full list for the ACC Men’s Basketball Preseason Poll is as follows (with first-place votes in parentheses):
1. Duke (34), 866
2. Louisville (15), 842
3. North Carolina, 741
4. NC State, 710
5. Virginia, 623
6. SMU, 616
7. Clemson, 510
8. Miami, 500
9. Syracuse, 489
10. Notre Dame, 477
11. Wake Forest, 412
12. Virginia Tech, 355
13. Georgia Tech, 315
14. Pitt, 301
15. Florida State, 221
16. California, 156
17. Stanford, 138
18. Boston College, 107
Meanwhile, the 2025-26 Preseason All-ACC First and Second Teams are comprised of the following players:
First Team by name, school, and votes:
Cameron Boozer, Duke, 46
Markus Burton, Notre Dame, 46
Darrion Williams, NC State, 45
Mikel Brown Jr., Louisville, 36
Ryan Conwell, Louisville, 36
Second Team:
Isaiah Evans, Duke, 24
Boopie Miller, SMU, 27
J.J. Starling, Syracuse, 27
Baye Ndongo, Georgia Tech, 24
Caleb Wilson, North Carolina, 24
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.