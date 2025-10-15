All Hurricanes

Miami Basketball Ranked as a Middle-of-the-Pack ACC Team in Preseason Poll

The Miami Hurricanes look to turn the tide from last season and improve to one of the best teams in the ACC.

Justice Sandle

Oct 8, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Miami player Malik Reneau answers questions from the media at The Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images
The college basketball season kicks off in less than 20 days, and the ACC has released its full list ACC Men’s Basketball Preseason Poll voted on by the media.

The Miami Hurricanes are viewed as a middle-of-the-pack team in the ACC that could get several wins, and clearly more than the seven they got last season.

Thanks to the talent acquisition from first-year head coach Jai Lucas, there is a lot to be excited about with this program this season. The goal is to achieve a winning record while also remaining in contention for the NCAA Tournament.

With the talent around, led by veterans Tre Donaldson, Malik Reneau, and Ernest Udeh Jr., the Canes have brought in proven winners that could boost the Hurricanes program back to where it needs to be.

They also have talented freshmen Shelton Henderson and Dante Allen, who continue to improve week after week ahead of the season. Each will play a vital role this season as the Canes look for some early success.

The Hurricanes will tip off it's season against Jacksonville at Watsco Center Nov. 3.

Here is how the media viewed the ACC as it enters another exciting season as a conference:

The full list for the ACC Men’s Basketball Preseason Poll is as follows (with first-place votes in parentheses):

1. Duke (34), 866

2. Louisville (15), 842

3. North Carolina, 741

4. NC State, 710

5. Virginia, 623

6. SMU, 616

7. Clemson, 510

8. Miami, 500

9. Syracuse, 489

10. Notre Dame, 477

11. Wake Forest, 412

12. Virginia Tech, 355

13. Georgia Tech, 315

14. Pitt, 301

15. Florida State, 221

16. California, 156

17. Stanford, 138

18. Boston College, 107

Meanwhile, the 2025-26 Preseason All-ACC First and Second Teams are comprised of the following players:

First Team by name, school, and votes:

Cameron Boozer, Duke, 46

Markus Burton, Notre Dame, 46

Darrion Williams, NC State, 45

Mikel Brown Jr., Louisville, 36

Ryan Conwell, Louisville, 36

Second Team:

Isaiah Evans, Duke, 24

Boopie Miller, SMU, 27

J.J. Starling, Syracuse, 27

Baye Ndongo, Georgia Tech, 24

Caleb Wilson, North Carolina, 24

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

