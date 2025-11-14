Miami Basketball Ready to Make National Statement Against No. 10 Florida
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Ever since the Final Four appearance in 2023, the Miami Hurricanes basketball team has lacked excitement in games.
The only sell-outs come from teams like Duke or North Carolina coming into the Watsco Center to see other draft prospects, but now, they have a chance to bring some buzz back into Coral Gables.
The Hurricanes are facing off against the defending national champions, and head coach Jai Lucas and the team can feel the excitement of the game. However, the focus is still on winning and upsetting the Gators as they focus on playing to a standard and putting the nation on notice.
"I think that's the biggest thing, is we play to a certain standard, and we don't play to an opponent, so it doesn't matter if it's Florida or Jacksonville," Lucas said ahead of the match-up. "I think the things that we believe and the things that we feel are true in our program and what we're building and developing here should stay consistent, no matter what.
"But I'm also not going to sit here and be Joe Smo, and not think there's any extra emotion in the game against Florida, and understand this is a state rival and defending national champions. So my staff's job this week is just trying to keep it as normal and as consistent as possible, so that it's just another game. In that sense, but also understanding that there is going to be some emotion tied into the game because it is our first opportunity against another hot major conference team on national TV. So understanding that's going to be a part of it."
Center Ernest Udeh Jr. also understands the excitement of the game, but knows that this is a chance to make a statement for the whole nation to see.
"I mean, going into Sunday, I mean, we already know what to expect, you know, I'm pretty sure coach already said it's going to be a fight, not even a basketball game," Udeh said. "But, I mean, you look at the roster, you know, obviously, us older guys, Malik, even the freshman, they understand it too. And I've said it before, you know, we have no little kids on our team, that's just all grown men. So, again, going into Sunday, we' ready to fight, go to war, claw, scratch. Obviously, bleed, you know what I'm saying?
Udeh continued.
"So, for me, being from Florida, it's a great opportunity for me, but I'm too excited, I'm so excited," He said. "Again, they're ranked, obviously, in my coach's said, this is an opportunity for us to go out. So our teams and ourselves, you know, where we're at, we're also showing the nation, you know what I'm saying? Make a statement going out there to play."
The Hurricanes will face the Gators on Nov. 16 at 8:30 p.m. Eastern on ESPN.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.