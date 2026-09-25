Miami Basketball Returns a 20 Point Scorer for a Potential Top 10 Team

It took a lot less time for Malik Reneau to wait for his opportunity to return to the Miami Hurricanes, but now the wait is over.

The First-Team All-ACC Forward has been granted a fifth year, adding to the talent the Hurricanes and Jai Lucas already have.

It was only time, as Reneau was already with the team during the first official practice of the year. Lucas and Reneau always had faith that he would be granted his extra year and treated him as if he were a part of the team.

Well well well https://t.co/WIDxRPFnCn — Justice Sandle (@Justice_News5) September 24, 2026

"We're operating as normal," Lucas said. "We've had some injuries so it's helped. We're operating as if he's a part of the team. If that will be something that will be there come November 2 and as we get closer to the game, then that's what it will be. And if not, then we'll move forward."

Reneau averaged 19.1 points per game while expanding his game from beyond the arc. He turned into one of the Canes' best options from three-point range after the season he had before going undrafted and spending a few weeks in summer league before returning to Coral Gables.

How can he improve after last season? Well, this season the Hurricanes have more than six players who are ready to play. By the end of the season, Miami was tired and had run out of gas. Reneau was one of those players who gassed in the Round of 32 against Purdue, thanks to the limited roster rotation.

This season, the Hurricanes and Lucas look to go 10 deep to keep everyone as freshmen and keep most ready for any opportunities. Lucas has what he wants out of this iteration of the team and prepares for them to get on the floor to make it happen.

"We always want to be big," Lucas said. "We always want to be physical. We want to be able to win the free throw line and win the rebounding. So we're built that way, where we have great size. I think we have more size on the wing than we did last year, but also having the bodies to be able to create the contact and win the physicality battle.

"So some of the things that were kind of staples for us will still be staples, and then we just kind of try to really enhance some of the shortcomings with adding some more shooting with guys like Brent [Bland] and Nick [Dorn] and DeShawn [Goode], and so kind of having some of the same similarities and finding a formula that kind of worked, but also having to restart and do it our own way."

Miami will open the season against Florida with three returning players ready for the opportunity.

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