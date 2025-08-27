Miami Basketball Schedules Visit with Another Five Star Recruit
Jai Lucas is setting the tone for the 2026 class for the Miami Hurricanes men's basketball team, as he has a top-10 player visiting the Coral Gables at the end of August.
Five-star combo guard Dylan Mingo is taking an official visit to Miami this weekend, according to Joe Tipton of Rivals.
The 6-foot-5 combo guard is the No. 1 player in New York and, according to Rivals rankings, the No. 1 guard in the country, and a top-five recruit. He has a projection of landing with the Hurricanes right now, and if he does, he will surpass the highest recruit ever, Jalil Bethea, as the best recruit to enter the Hurricanes program.
Dylan Mingo Analyst:
Mingo fits right in with what Lucas wants as a player with the combo style of play with great defense. Mingo is a big guard with length, versatility, natural feel for the game, and an ability to get wherever he wants with the ball in his hands. The only question about his game for now is his inconsistent shooting of the ball from beyond the arch. That is something that can be developed and honed in on as time goes on but he is right up the ally of what Lucas wants in a player.
Nation's No. 1 Point Guard Lists Miami in Top Eight Schools
The 2026 recruiting class of the Miami Hurricanes might start taking shape a lot quicker than most would expect.
New head coach Jai Lucas has been on the recruiting trail, and now, a top-15 recruit is down to his top eight schools, according to Joe Tipton of On3: Miami, Kentucky, Kansas, Arkansas, Louisville, Texas, Indiana, and Oregon.
He has an official visit date set after already taking two visits to Kentucky and Louisville. He will be in Coral Gables Sept. 19–21, where Lucas will try to work on his major to convince one of the top guards in the country to believe in his vision for the future of the Hurricanes program.
The 6-foot-2, 185 lbs is the No. 1 point guard in the country. After transferring to Overtime Elite, which has produced some of the top rising stars in the NBA today, he will look to take his talents to the collegiate world.
