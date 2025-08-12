Miami Basketball Set to Face AJ Dybantsa, BYU at ESPN Events Invitational
The University of Miami men’s basketball team opens up play at the Terry’s Chocolate ESPN Events Invitational against BYU on Thursday, Nov. 27, ESPN announced Tuesday. The game is set to tip at 5 p.m. and will air nationally on ESPN.
The contest marks the first game of the Magic Bracket as Georgetown and Dayton square off Thursday at 7:30 p.m. The final round of play takes place on Nov. 28 with games at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. and will air on either ESPN or ESPN2.
The Hurricanes and Cougars have met on the hardwood four times, with the series split at 2-2. The teams previously met in 1989, with Miami coming away with a 107-86 victory in Coral Gables.
This will be another year where the Hurricanes will have a look at the projected No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft, AJ Dybantsa, after dealing with Cooper Flagg twice against the Duke Blue Devils. This is another game similar to the game against Florida that will make up for the Canes not playing the Blue Devils in Jai Lucas's first season as head coach.
2025-26 Non-Conference Schedule
The schedule includes a neutral site contest against Florida, a trip to Orlando, Florida, for the Terry’s Chocolate ESPN Events Invitational, and a trip to Oxford, Mississippi, to face Ole Miss in the ACC/SEC Challenge. Additionally, the slate includes seven games against foes from the state of Florida.
The Lucas era officially begins Nov. 3 as the Hurricanes take on Jacksonville before home games against Bethune-Cookman and Stetson on Nov. 6 and 10.
Following the previously announced Jacksonville Hoops Showdown against the Gators, Miami returns to the Watsco Center for a pair of games against Elon on Nov. 20 and Delaware State on Nov. 23.
The Hurricanes travel to Orlando for the ESPN Events Invitational for two games on Nov. 27 and 28. Other teams in the field include BYU, Dayton, and Georgetown, with the schedule to be announced at a later date.
On Dec. 2, Miami takes on Ole Miss in the ACC/SEC Challenge before closing out the non-conference schedule with four home games against Southern Miss (Dec. 6), ULM (Dec. 13), FIU (Dec. 16) and North Florida (Dec. 21).
