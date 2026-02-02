Miami Commit Named to the McDonald's All-American Team

The McDonald's All-American team has been announced, and the Miami Hurricanes have an incoming player gearing up to play.

Hurricanes commit Caleb Gaskins has been named to the Boys West roster.

Gaskins ranks as the No. 14 player in the 2026 Class according to Rivals and is a five-star recruit for the Canes. He is the second-highest commit overall in Hurricanes history, as he trusted Jai Lucas even before the season started.

Gaskins has played one game this season. In that game, he scored 23 points, grabbed eight rebounds, dished three assists, and swatted away one shot.

The current freshman class remains with Gaskins entering, they could be a dangerous team in the second year of Jai Lucas.

BOYS WEST ROSTER

(position, name, high school, college)

F - Maximo Adams, Sierra Canyon (North Carolina)

F - JJ Andrews, Little Rock Christian Academy (Arkansas)

F - Christian Collins, St. John Bosco

F - Quinn Costello, The Newman School (Michigan)

G - Jason Crowe Jr., Inglewood (Missouri)

C - Arafan Diane, Iowa United Prep

F - Caleb Gaskins, Columbus (Miami)

G - Austin Goosby, Dynamic Prep (Texas)

G - Caleb Holt, Prolific Prep

G - Brandon McCoy Jr., Sierra Canyon

F - Tyran Stokes, Rainier Beach

F - Cameron Williams, St. Mary's (Duke)

BOYS EAST ROSTER

F - Latrell Allmond, Petersburg High (Oklahoma State)

G – Darius Bivins, Bishop O’Connell

F – Bruce Branch III, Prolific Prep

F – Toni Bryant, Southeastern Prep (Missouri)

G – Jasiah Jervis, Archbishop Stepinac (Michigan State)

G – Taylen Kinney, Overtime Elite (Kansas)

F – Adonis Ratliff, Archbishop Stepinac (USC)

C – Darius Ratliff, Archbishop Stepinac (USC)

F – Jaxon Richardson, Southeastern Prep

G – Deron Rippey Jr., Blair Academy (Duke)

G – Jordan Smith Jr., Paul VI

F – Anthony Thompson, Western Reserve Academy (Ohio State)

The 2026 McDonald’s All American Game will be played in Phoenix on March 31.

The Miami Hurricanes (17-5, 6-3 ACC)have lost the last three of five games of their schedule. Games that could have been massive resume boosters have turned into losses, including two bad home losses against Florida State and California.

Giving away quad-one victories continues to hurt, but the Canes are 2-3 in quad-one games according to the NCAA Net Rankings.

In these games, there is a clear peaking order that is starting to become disruptive. Freshman Shelton Henderson and Dante Allen have become breakout stars, and they are ascending as the Hurricanes' hopes continue to grow as a tournament team.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, and BlueSky.

Read More Basketball News: