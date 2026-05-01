Miami Continues to Patch Holes in the Transfer Portal, Adding A Big 10 Sniper

The Miami Hurricanes didn't have three-point shooting all season last year. Now with another addition from the transfer portal, the Canes ' three-ball should be a joy to watch, adding Indiana transfer Nick Dorn to the roster.

The junior 6-foot-7 sniper from one of the most historical programs in college basketball comes to Miami in need of a fresh start in a position where they can add more shooting on the roster.

Another deep ball threat for the Canes https://t.co/U16aIiGIvp — Justice Sandle (@Justice_News5) May 1, 2026

Dorn averaged 8.1 points per game with a season high against UCLA, scoring 26 in one of his few starts. He appeared in 30 games, and his veteran experience and shooting ability will be a welcomed additon to the Hurricanes' roster.

Miami's roster is nearly completed, and clearly, Jai Lucas entered the portal with a mission to add shooters and improve depth. He has that now with two more roster spots to fill.

If this goes like the last Indiana transfer the Hurricanes got, this could be one of the best seasons in program history this year.

Malik Reneau was a great player for the Hurricanes, finishing with a First-Team All-ACC honors nod, and was one of the best big men in the country.

What Does this Transfer Class Mean for Miami

When the final buzzer sounded against Purdue in the round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament, while it was a hard loss, it was a great season that also allowed others to see what Lucas was rebuilding in Coral Gables.

This transfer portal class is one of the best in the country that replenishes the depth that was left, adding two-star starters and other players that fit perfectly into the Lucas system. Miami had one of its best seasons in program history in year one of this new era. With more talent and better players, Lucas is on pace for another great season.

This class could be the starting point for the Hurricanes to be a national powerhouse, the one that Lucas has wanted since he took the offer from the Canes.

Now with better NIL and a better understanding of the league, Lucas prepares for another all-important year.

Projected Roster for the 2026-27 season:

Starters:

1. Acaden Lewis

2. Dante Allen

3. Shelton Henderson

4. Caleb Gaskins

5. Somto Cyril

Bench:

Marcus Allen

DeSean Goode

Chris Birden Jr.

Quin Berger

Nick Dorn

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