CORAL GABLES, Fla. — All eyes are on the Miami Hurricanes as they prepare for No. 16 North Carolina on Feb. 10.

However, they have a road game against Boston College (9-13, 2-7) before they focus on the big game. Moreover, they will be without their defensive ace, Tru Washington, as head coach Jai Lucas gives an update on the guard.

"He's not back yet," Lucas said. "He's still dealing with some personal stuff, and we're just here to support him. And whenever he's ready to come back and rejoin the team. And whenever he is able to do that, then we're here."

Jan 13, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Miami (FL) Hurricanes guard Tru Washington (10) celebrates a 3-point shot against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Washington is averaging 11.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.9 steals in 20 games, 19 starts. He has been the best on-ball defender the Hurricanes have had all season, and without him, the offense might jump, but defensively, the Canes take a massive dip.

There is no timetable for his return.

"No estimated timetable," Lucas said. "Just kind of taking it day-by-day and seeing how that kind of comes about and going from there."

Lucas now turns to his star freshmen, Dante Allen and Shelton Henderson, both of whom have elevated roles over the past few games, serving as starters for the team.

Nov 16, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Dante Allen (35) looks on against the Florida Gators during the second half at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

With this also comes the lack of depth that Lucas wants. Without Washington and Marcus Allen (out for the season with cancer), the young head coach looks to improve his rotations.

"You know, it got to be a lot smarter with when we sub how we sub," Lucas said. "You know, we got to really be intentional, especially around, like, the media timeouts. And they're probably gonna have to start burning the timeout earlier, and I would like to in the second half. just to make sure we have enough left in the tank for the last six minutes, but really to put the game away or make a push. So it's just a little bit different game plan, and it's just adapted, and they're adjusting and using situations a little bit differently than we have."

Who: Miami Hurricanes and Boston College

When: Saturday, Feb., 7 2:00 p.m. ET

Where: Conte Forum

TV: ACC Network

Radio: WQAM 104.3

Last Outing, Golden Eagles: The eagles feel in pridcitable fashion to the Duke Blue Devils who had a slow offensive night but locked up the eagles limiting them to one field goal in the first five inutes of play.

Last Outing, Miami: The Hurricanes are coming off a bad loss against Cal where they lost thanks to the free throw battle struggles at the end of the game. Two shots rimmed in and out for the win between Shelton Henderson and Tre Donaldson.

