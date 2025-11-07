Miami Dominates Bethune-Cookman by 40 in Route to Second Win of the Season
CORAL GABLES — The Jai Lucas era starts 2-0 as the Miami Hurricanes dominated the Bethune Cookman Wildcats (0-2) 101-61.
The first game was just a feeling-out process of what the Hurricanes could be this season. Against a Wildcats team that was coming off a near upset over No. 20 Auburn, Miami settled in, and they dominated from the opening tip.
The first half saw a quick attack from Michigan transfer Tre Donaldson, who finished the first half with 17 points. Most came from the paint, where he consistently found the weak point and attacked.
Donaldson finished the game with 23 points, leading the Canes. The Hurricanes also had Malik Reneau finish with 22 points after his impressive opening game against Jacksonville.
What was also apparent was that the Hurricanes were not going to let anyone get off on them like Jacksonville did. They held the Wildcats in check as Ernest Udeh Jr. and Tru Washington overpowered them.
Udeh finished the game with four blocks (the team finished with seven), while Washington continued from the last game's three three-steal performance with four steals. The Hurricanes are a physical force on defense, and they continue to be impressive.
Miami also has two freshmen who are going to be hot commodities once the season really gets underway for NBA scouts. While Shelton Henderson did not finish in double figures this game, he still had an impressive performance with a poor shooting night.
Henderson finished 2-7 with seven points and nine rebounds. He had a solid night showing that he is a gazelle, but also has areas where he can improve. Moreover, the second-best player on the floor tonight was freshman Dante Allen.
The freshman finished the game with 12 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and two steals. He is a glue player for the Hurricanes, and after throwing up a donut in the opening game, he proved to be a special player, like Lucas has claimed.
The Hurricanes will return to face Stetson on Monday Nov. 10 as they prepare to go 3-0 this season.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.