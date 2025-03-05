Miami Drops Final Road Game of the Season Against Georgia Tech
The University of Miami men’s basketball team (6-24, 2-17 ACC) lost to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (16-14, 10-9 ACC) dropping its final road game of the season 89-74
This game was never close outside of the first 10 minutes. Soon after Georiga Tech's Lance Terry went on a run where he finished the game with a career-high 31 points. The Hurricane's defense continues to be the story of the season no matter how well their star player plays.
Senior Matthew Cleveland recorded his 13th 20-point game of the season in his hometown, totaling 29 points to lead all Miami scorers.
Senior Brandon Johnson and freshman Austin Swartz joined Cleveland in double-figures with 16 and 14 points, respectively. Johnson came alive for the Hurricanes in the second half, scoring all 16 points in the final 20 minutes.
Still, it wasn't enough to overcome the hot shooting of the Yellow Jackets. They shot 50 percent from 3-point range in the second half to record the win on senior night.
Miami will host the NC State Wolfpack for the final game of the season Saturday. Tipoff at the Watsco Center is set for 12 p.m. and the game will air on The CW.
