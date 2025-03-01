All Hurricanes

Miami Falls on the Road Against North Carolina 92-73

The Miami Hurricanes Basketball team has dropped another game on the road against North Carolina as they prepare for the end of the season.

Justice Sandle

Mar 1, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Miami (Fl) Hurricanes guard Matthew Cleveland (0) shoots as North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jae'Lyn Withers (24) defends in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
The Miami Hurricanes continue to be winless on the road losing its fifth straight after dropping a game in Chapel Hill against North Carolina 92-73.

The Hurricanes replaced one injured player with another in this outing against the Tar Heels. Miami's best player Matthew Cleveland returned after missing the past two games with an ankle injury while big man Lynn Kidd was out with an ankle injury of his own.

What is worse is that everyone's ankles seem to be getting worse as late in the second half, sophomore guard Paul Djobet, rolled his ankle and will likely miss the remaining two games of the season.

Mar 1, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Miami (Fl) Hurricanes guard Matthew Cleveland (0) brings the ball up the court in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Cleveland's return also solidified one thing — if the Hurricanes want any chance of winning he has to be on the court. Cleveland came back aggressive as well. He finished with 25 points, shooting 12-21 from the field, and grabbing five rebounds and dishing five assists.

Brandon Johnson also had a good game scoring 20 points against UNC and filling in as the center for the Canes.

The issue continued to be defense and no one else scoring around the team. Jalil Bethea was the next player with the closest shot attempts to Cleveland and Johnson but finished 1-10 from the field.

Mar 1, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Drake Powell (9) with the ball as Miami (Fl) Hurricanes guard Divine Ugochukwu (99) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Defensively, the Hurricanes allowed UNC to shoot close to 70 percent from the field in the second half. Those 92 points were earned. The Tar Heels shot 59 percent from the field, 55 percent from beyond the arc, and dominated on the glass 38-26.

The Hurricanes will now play their final road game of the season against Georiga Tech before they return home to close out their season against NC State.

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

