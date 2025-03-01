Miami Falls on the Road Against North Carolina 92-73
The Miami Hurricanes continue to be winless on the road losing its fifth straight after dropping a game in Chapel Hill against North Carolina 92-73.
The Hurricanes replaced one injured player with another in this outing against the Tar Heels. Miami's best player Matthew Cleveland returned after missing the past two games with an ankle injury while big man Lynn Kidd was out with an ankle injury of his own.
What is worse is that everyone's ankles seem to be getting worse as late in the second half, sophomore guard Paul Djobet, rolled his ankle and will likely miss the remaining two games of the season.
Cleveland's return also solidified one thing — if the Hurricanes want any chance of winning he has to be on the court. Cleveland came back aggressive as well. He finished with 25 points, shooting 12-21 from the field, and grabbing five rebounds and dishing five assists.
Brandon Johnson also had a good game scoring 20 points against UNC and filling in as the center for the Canes.
The issue continued to be defense and no one else scoring around the team. Jalil Bethea was the next player with the closest shot attempts to Cleveland and Johnson but finished 1-10 from the field.
Defensively, the Hurricanes allowed UNC to shoot close to 70 percent from the field in the second half. Those 92 points were earned. The Tar Heels shot 59 percent from the field, 55 percent from beyond the arc, and dominated on the glass 38-26.
The Hurricanes will now play their final road game of the season against Georiga Tech before they return home to close out their season against NC State.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.