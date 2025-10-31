All Hurricanes

Miami Forward Named to Karl Malone Award Watch List

Malik Reneau was named to the Karl Malone Award Watch List.

Justice Sandle

Oct 8, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Miami player Malik Reneau answers questions from the media at The Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images
Oct 8, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Miami player Malik Reneau answers questions from the media at The Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images / William Howard-Imagn Images
University of Miami standout Malik Reneau was named to the Karl Malone Award Watch List, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced Thursday. 

The award is presented annually to the nation’s best power forward in Division I men’s basketball. 

The Miami native joins the Hurricanes after spending the last three seasons at Indiana where he earned to All-Big Ten honorable mention recognitions in 2024 and 2025. 

Last season, Reneau started in 19 games and averaged a team-best 13.3 points per game to go along with 5.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists. 

He reached double figures in scoring on 19 occasions and shot 55.2-percent from the floor. When Reneau scored at least 15 points, the Hoosiers compiled a 10-3 record. 

Reneau and the Hurricanes tip off the season Monday as they take on Jacksonville at 8 p.m. inside the Watsco Center.

Koa Peat, Arizona

Keyshawn Hall, Auburn

Michael Rataj, Baylor

Cameron Boozer, Duke

Thomas Haugh, Florida

Baye Ndongo, Georgia Tech

Graham Ike, Gonzaga

Joseph Tugler, Houston

Alvaro Folgueiras, Iowa

Joshua Jefferson, Iowa State

Malik Reneau, Miami

Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan

Caleb Wilson, North Carolina

Nick Martinelli, Northwestern

Trey Kaufman-Renn, Purdue

Bryce Hopkins, St. John’s

Donnie Freeman, Syracuse

JT Toppin, Texas Tech

Tyler Bilodeau, UCLA

Alex Karaban, UConn

Preseason Bracketology Leaves Miami on the Outside looking In

ACC Preseason Bracketology:

Duke: 1 seed

Louisville: 3 seed

North Carolina: 6 seed

NC State: 8 seed

Virginia: Last Four In

Clemson: First Four Out

SMU: First Four Out

Miami: Next Four Out

Head coach Jai Lucas is looking to make sure that things continue to be a smooth ship ahead as he is being picky about those he wants in the program. The Canes held a secret scrimmage against the South Florida Bulls, and from the still images shown, there is a lot to look forward to this season.

The full list for the ACC Men’s Basketball Preseason Poll is as follows (with first-place votes in parentheses):

1. Duke (34), 866

2. Louisville (15), 842

3. North Carolina, 741

4. NC State, 710

5. Virginia, 623

6. SMU, 616

7. Clemson, 510

8. Miami, 500

9. Syracuse, 489

10. Notre Dame, 477

11. Wake Forest, 412

12. Virginia Tech, 355

13. Georgia Tech, 315

14. Pitt, 301

15. Florida State, 221

16. California, 156

17. Stanford, 138

18. Boston College, 107

