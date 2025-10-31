Miami Forward Named to Karl Malone Award Watch List
University of Miami standout Malik Reneau was named to the Karl Malone Award Watch List, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced Thursday.
The award is presented annually to the nation’s best power forward in Division I men’s basketball.
The Miami native joins the Hurricanes after spending the last three seasons at Indiana where he earned to All-Big Ten honorable mention recognitions in 2024 and 2025.
Last season, Reneau started in 19 games and averaged a team-best 13.3 points per game to go along with 5.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists.
He reached double figures in scoring on 19 occasions and shot 55.2-percent from the floor. When Reneau scored at least 15 points, the Hoosiers compiled a 10-3 record.
Reneau and the Hurricanes tip off the season Monday as they take on Jacksonville at 8 p.m. inside the Watsco Center.
Koa Peat, Arizona
Keyshawn Hall, Auburn
Michael Rataj, Baylor
Cameron Boozer, Duke
Thomas Haugh, Florida
Baye Ndongo, Georgia Tech
Graham Ike, Gonzaga
Joseph Tugler, Houston
Alvaro Folgueiras, Iowa
Joshua Jefferson, Iowa State
Malik Reneau, Miami
Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan
Caleb Wilson, North Carolina
Nick Martinelli, Northwestern
Trey Kaufman-Renn, Purdue
Bryce Hopkins, St. John’s
Donnie Freeman, Syracuse
JT Toppin, Texas Tech
Tyler Bilodeau, UCLA
Alex Karaban, UConn
Preseason Bracketology Leaves Miami on the Outside looking In
ACC Preseason Bracketology:
Duke: 1 seed
Louisville: 3 seed
North Carolina: 6 seed
NC State: 8 seed
Virginia: Last Four In
Clemson: First Four Out
SMU: First Four Out
Miami: Next Four Out
Head coach Jai Lucas is looking to make sure that things continue to be a smooth ship ahead as he is being picky about those he wants in the program. The Canes held a secret scrimmage against the South Florida Bulls, and from the still images shown, there is a lot to look forward to this season.
The full list for the ACC Men’s Basketball Preseason Poll is as follows (with first-place votes in parentheses):
1. Duke (34), 866
2. Louisville (15), 842
3. North Carolina, 741
4. NC State, 710
5. Virginia, 623
6. SMU, 616
7. Clemson, 510
8. Miami, 500
9. Syracuse, 489
10. Notre Dame, 477
11. Wake Forest, 412
12. Virginia Tech, 355
13. Georgia Tech, 315
14. Pitt, 301
15. Florida State, 221
16. California, 156
17. Stanford, 138
18. Boston College, 107
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.