Miami Freshman Jalil Bethea Named to 2025 Jerry West Award Preseason Watch List

The highest recruit in program history is already starting to gain preseason attention.

Justice Sandle

Archbishop Wood's Jalil Bethea (1) at the free-throw line against Parkland during a PIAA Class 6A boys state semifinal basketball game in Norristown on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.
Archbishop Wood's Jalil Bethea (1) at the free-throw line against Parkland during a PIAA Class 6A boys state semifinal basketball game in Norristown on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. / Daniella Heminghaus / USA TODAY NETWORK
 University of Miami freshman men’s basketball player Jalil Bethea has been named to the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Preseason Watch List, as announced Tuesday afternoon by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

The annual award, named after the late Class of 1980 Hall of Famer and 1959 NCAA Final Four Most Valuable Player, celebrates its 11th year by highlighting the top shooting guards in Division I men’s college basketball.

Bethea, a consensus five-star player per ESPN, 247Sports, and Rivals, was a 2024 McDonald’s All-American selection, the 2023-24 Gatorade Pennsylvania Boys Basketball Player of the Year, and the highest recruit in program history for the Miami men's basketball team.

As a senior in 2023-24, Bethea averaged 23.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.5 steals per game and was one of the smoothest scores in the country.

Previous winners of the Jerry West Award are RJ Davis, North Carolina (2024), Marcus Sasser, Houston (2023), Johnny Davis, Wisconsin (2022), Chris Duarte, Oregon (2021), Myles Powell, Seton Hall (2020), RJ Barrett, Duke (2019), Carsen Edwards, Purdue (2018), Malik Monk, Kentucky (2017), Buddy Hield, Oklahoma (2016), and D’Angelo Russell, Ohio State (2015).

Fans are encouraged to participate in Fan Voting in each of the three rounds starting on Friday, November 1. In late January, the watch list of 20 players for the 2025 Jerry  Award will be narrowed to 10, and then in late February, to just five. In March, the five finalists will be presented to West’s family and the Hall of Fame’s selection committees, where winners will be selected.

The Selection Committees for the Jerry West Award is composed of top men’s college basketball personnel, including media members, head coaches, sports information directors, and Hall of Famers.

2025 Jerry West Award Candidates

Caleb Love, Arizona

Johnell Davis, Arkansas

Boogie Fland, Arkansas

VJ Edgecombe, Baylor

Caleb Foster, Duke

Kon Knueppel, Duke

Tyon Grant-Foster, Grand Canyon

LJ Cryer, Houston

Zeke Mayo, Kansas

Kam Jones, Marquette

Jalil Bethea, Miami (FL)

RJ Davis, North Carolina

Meechie Johnson Jr., Ohio State

Matthew Murrell, Ole Miss

Fletcher Loyer, Purdue

Kadary Richmond, St. John’s

Chaz Lanier, Tennessee

Tre Johnson, Texas

Aidan Mahaney, UConn

Hunter Sallis, Wake Forest

