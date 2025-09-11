All Hurricanes

Miami Guard Named as one of the Best Defenders in the Country

Miami point guard Tru Washington was named one of the nation's best defenders ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Michigan State center Carson Cooper (15) and New Mexico guard Tru Washington (3) battle for the loose ball during the first half of the Second Round of NCAA tournament at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio on Sunday, March 23, 2025.
Michigan State center Carson Cooper (15) and New Mexico guard Tru Washington (3) battle for the loose ball during the first half of the Second Round of NCAA tournament at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio on Sunday, March 23, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Jai Lucas Era is quickly approaching as he prepares the Miami Hurricanes for a new season of college basketball.

With the new season, the Hurricanes have an entirely new team of players brought in from around the country to return the winning ways of the program to its heights seen only two seasons ago. This starts on the defensive side of the ball.

CBS Sports Isaac Trotter, ahead of the 2025-26 season, named many of the best defenders in the country by position. He named Miami point guard Tru Washington third nationally among the point-of-attack defensive stoppers in the country.

Mar 23, 2025; Cleveland, OH, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard Tre Holloman (5) dribbles defended by New Mexico Lobos guard
Mar 23, 2025; Cleveland, OH, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard Tre Holloman (5) dribbles defended by New Mexico Lobos guard Tru Washington (3) in the first half during the NCAA Tournament Second Round at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

"Washington walks on the floor wanting to take your ball. His anticipation and defensive feel are pretty high-level stuff. Washington has notched a steal percentage north of 4.0 in back-to-back seasons for a takeaway-driven New Mexico defense. Washington transferred to Miami to be Jai Lucas' defensive ace."

Lucas already loves what he sees out of his defensive star. He knows that he is going to provide a lot of consistency on that side of the ball. The goal is to be a heavy, defensive-minded team this year.

“Tre brings a wealth of postseason experience to our team, having played in multiple NCAA Tournaments and winning the Big Ten Tournament title this year at Michigan,” Lucas said. “He has been in high-pressure moments and has the experience that is needed at the guard position to help us win big games. Tre is a bully and a bruiser when he is in the paint but also has the agility and shooting to play on the perimeter."

The 6-foot-4 guard averaged 11.1 points, 4 rebounds, and 2.1 steals per game while shooting 42.5 percent from the floor. Washington’s 2.1 steals per game ranked third overall in the Mountain West. He helped the Lobos reach the NCAA Tournament, being eliminated in the second round by the Michigan State Spartans.

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI.

