Miami Guard Nijel Pack OUT Against Charleston and Expected to Miss Weeks
The Preseason All-ACC first-team guard Nijel Pack is out against Charleston and is expected to be out for a few weeks thanks to a lower-body injury. He will be out for the game against Charleston and will likely be out against No. 18 Arkansas and Clemson as the schedule starts to heat up.
Pack was the driving force of the offense for the Hurricanes leading in scoring (15.2), assists per game (4.7), and total plus-minus (+59) this season. Pack is shooting 48.4 percent from the field and 44.1 percent from 3-point range.
After the Hurricanes struggled in the 2024 Charleston Classic, a player like Pack will hurt the production of the team, however, this will give a chance for younger players to get the chance to shine like Jalil Bethea and Divine Ugochukwu. Each has shined when they have been given time to play like themselves.
Against Charleston, it will be a great way for the potential top-10 NBA Draft pick to get into a rhythm as the Canes will have to rely heavily on the potential of the talented guard in these next few games without Pack.