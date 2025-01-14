All Hurricanes

Miami Hurricane Men's Basketball Team Injury Report Against No. 3 Duke

The Hurricanes will be short handed going against the Blue Devils as they look to pull off the upset of the century in Cameron.

Justice Sandle

Jan 11, 2025; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Matthew Cleveland (0) shoots the basketball over Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Ty-Laur Johnson (8) during the first half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
The Miami Hurricanes are walking into the belly of the beast and are looking to upset No. 3 Duke on the road and avoid a six-game losing streak.

They will have to do it without many of their key players as they prepare to battle the projected No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg but the Blue Devils will also be with a key defensive player on their roster as well.

The Hurricanes will once again be without star guard Nijel Pack, Forward Kiree Huie, and most recently Divine Ugochukwu last game with a hip injury. Now the Canes will be rolling with a lineup that will force a new point guard to take over and play out of their position. Divine is still questionable heading into this game but will be a game-time decision.

Nov 16, 2024; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Maliq Brown (6) pass the ball during the first half against the Wofford Terriers at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Duke will now be without key defensive player Maliq Brown who is out of commission due to a knee sprain, and a timetable for return has yet to be established. He suffered this injury during a game against Notre Dame and was putting up an impressive season as one of the key players for this star-studded Duke roster.

