Miami Hurricane Men's Basketball Team Injury Report Against No. 3 Duke
The Miami Hurricanes are walking into the belly of the beast and are looking to upset No. 3 Duke on the road and avoid a six-game losing streak.
How to Watch: Miami at No. 3 Duke
They will have to do it without many of their key players as they prepare to battle the projected No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg but the Blue Devils will also be with a key defensive player on their roster as well.
The Hurricanes will once again be without star guard Nijel Pack, Forward Kiree Huie, and most recently Divine Ugochukwu last game with a hip injury. Now the Canes will be rolling with a lineup that will force a new point guard to take over and play out of their position. Divine is still questionable heading into this game but will be a game-time decision.
Duke will now be without key defensive player Maliq Brown who is out of commission due to a knee sprain, and a timetable for return has yet to be established. He suffered this injury during a game against Notre Dame and was putting up an impressive season as one of the key players for this star-studded Duke roster.