Miami Hurricanes Baseball Star Named a Preseason All American
Miami Hurricanes sophomore infielder Daniel Cuvet was named to the Preseason All-America First Team by Perfect Game, the organization announced Tuesday.
Cuvet, named a Freshman All-America by nearly every publication last season, delivered a standout 2024 campaign that ranked among the best in Miami history.
In 2024, no Division I freshman tallied more RBI (75) than Cuvet. Among rookies nationally, he ranked second in home runs (24), slugging (.736) and OPS (1.165).
Cuvet set a new Miami freshman home run record, finishing tied for the second-most homers by a Hurricane — regardless of class — in a single season.
The 6-foot-3, 237-pound third baseman became the first Miami freshman to lead his club in average (.351), homers and RBI over the Hurricanes’ 80-year history.
2025 Miami Hurricanes Baseball Schedule is Here
Head Coach J.D. Arteaga has done a brilliant job recruiting during the offseason to assist Cuvet and the team the chance at an amazing season. The Miami Hurricanes’ 2024 recruiting class was ranked highest in the ACC by Baseball America, and the Hurricanes came in eighth in the national rankings.
Last season was not the starting point the coach wanted when he returned to Coral Gables. Finishing the season 27 - 30 and 11-19 in conference play was not the vision for this season after a semi-successful season with an appearance in the NCAA Tournament a year prior.