All Hurricanes

Miami Hurricanes Baseball Star Named a Preseason All American

A special season could be on the way for the superstar sophomore in Coral Gables.

Justice Sandle

May 23, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Miami (Fl) Hurricanes infielder Daniel Cuvet (14) heads to third against the Clemson Tigers in the second inning during the ACC Baseball Tournament at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
May 23, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Miami (Fl) Hurricanes infielder Daniel Cuvet (14) heads to third against the Clemson Tigers in the second inning during the ACC Baseball Tournament at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Miami Hurricanes sophomore infielder Daniel Cuvet was named to the Preseason All-America First Team by Perfect Game, the organization announced Tuesday.

Cuvet, named a Freshman All-America by nearly every publication last season, delivered a standout 2024 campaign that ranked among the best in Miami history.

In 2024, no Division I freshman tallied more RBI (75) than Cuvet. Among rookies nationally, he ranked second in home runs (24), slugging (.736) and OPS (1.165).

Cuvet set a new Miami freshman home run record, finishing tied for the second-most homers by a Hurricane — regardless of class — in a single season.

The 6-foot-3, 237-pound third baseman became the first Miami freshman to lead his club in average (.351), homers and RBI over the Hurricanes’ 80-year history.

2025 Miami Hurricanes Baseball Schedule is Here

Head Coach J.D. Arteaga has done a brilliant job recruiting during the offseason to assist Cuvet and the team the chance at an amazing season. The Miami Hurricanes’ 2024 recruiting class was ranked highest in the ACC by Baseball America, and the Hurricanes came in eighth in the national rankings.

Last season was not the starting point the coach wanted when he returned to Coral Gables. Finishing the season 27 - 30 and 11-19 in conference play was not the vision for this season after a semi-successful season with an appearance in the NCAA Tournament a year prior.

 READ MORE FROM MIAMI HURRICANES ON SI:

Miami Baseball Inks 2025 Talent

Miami Hurricanes Baseball Ranks As The No. 1 Recruiting Class In The ACC

From Concrete Jungle To South Beach: Miami Hurricanes Newest Pitcher Rob Evans

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Home/Baseball