How to Watch: Miami at No. 4 Duke
The Miami Hurricanes men's basketball team's season has been one for the history books. Losing Jim Larranaga halfway through the season before ACC play truly got underway losing the past 17 games against power five conferences dating back to last season, and likely not winning a single conference game will be a hard pill to swallow.
Now, they have to walk into Cameron Indoor Stadium and take on the projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft and one of the best defenses in the country in the Copper Flagg-led No. 4 Duke.
Right now ESPN gives the Hurricanes a three-percent chance of winning this game. The only way this team could win is if Jalil Bethea or Matthew Cleveland steps up to the plate and outduels Flagg who is coming off a 42-point performance setting the ACC freshman all time single game scoring record.
The Hurricanes have to find a way to not get into foul trouble early so they can settle in but if they do, Flagg and the rest of the talented team will waltz their way into the paint and dominate.
HOW TO WATCH
WHO: Miami Hurricanes (4-12, 0-5 ACC) at No. 4 Duke (14-2, 6-0 ACC) at 9:00 p.m. ET
WHERE: Cameron Indoor Stadium Durham, NC
TV: ESPN
Series, Duke 26, Miami 9: The Miami Hurricanes were blown out the last time they played the Blue Devils. Duke traveled to
Last Time, Out Miami: The Hurricanes are struggling with the lack of depth on the roster and the lack of a paint defender. Wake Forest skipped into the paint scoring 50 points inside while the Canes got into early foul trouble.
Last Time, Out Blue Devils: No. 4 Duke continues its win streak as the Blue Devils powered through Notre Dame thanks to Copper Flagg and his historic game.