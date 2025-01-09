Everything Miami Interim Head Coach Bill Courtney Said After his First Home Loss
CORAL GABLES, Fla — The Miami Hurricanes (4-11, 0-4 ACC) are drowning as they lose their fourth straight for the Hurricanes
Opening Statement....
I thought we played hard we didn't play well turned the ball over too much the keys of the game that we talked about before the game really hurt us. They hurt us in transition they hurt us at the rim and they hurt us in offensive rebounds conversely uh we made shots which you had to do against them uh we turned the ball over too much um and so again it's very simple they execute.
On Missing the chance to cut the lead to six...
Yeah, that's kind of been a little bit of our season, you have an opportunity to get a way bucket, right? um down six, we get out on fastbreak get a shot block, and they come down and score. It goes from possibly cutting it to four but it went to eight. Again those group goes-up swings are so important, so vital we take advantage of those situations because the whole momentum shifts. We had the same thing last game. Up seven, three straight turnovers, and beginning to end up with a dunk cut to five. and so again, we have to learn to take advantage of situations. ho knows, we had a fast break opportunity 3 on 1 and didn't take it, and they came down and got a dunked it. They're the land. Yeah, so goes for a chance to come forward, all the women go in and our direction to them now going up eight, and that makes it very, very difficult when those swings happen. Those are the things that we have to kind of capitalize on. Those are the situations that have been taken advantage of. For Divine it is a left hip injury and there is no timetable at this moment.
On planning for Wake Forest...
Every game is different, right? Presents so many challenges by the way they play defense, athleticism, and the way they deny the pass. Forces a totally different team every game is entirely different, so, you know, we gotta look to film when you ready to come in the gameplay before a stable signing.
On the half court offense...
You know, just for the state in the past, the teams have that successive against those guys that had point guards to really create because they take you out of your half of the office for where they go. and you have some concepts and they're trying to execute you trying to do that, but you know the depth down, that was really painful again, and obviously Nigels not here and so they were really playing guys who never played point guard position that point. Jalen Blackmon was the first time in at the one. We played Austin Swartz out there tonight playing point guard. So it makes it difficult. They can give themselves credit because they play very hard and we had our chances, you know, we kept playing hard, but again, they just took advantage of our mistakes.
A Divine update...
On playing better defense and changing it up...
I certainly think we have to keep working on our brand of defense and getting better. Zone is an option. We've worked on a zone. the problem with zone becomes rebound. Difficult to rebound on the zone, and that's one of our other issues. So you try to discount figure it out over the times we thought about going to zone, we didn't go to it tonight. you know, we did it up at Boston College and of course they would bang up three right away kind of take the led to four-seven, so you know, you question every decision you make, you know, after the game, during the game, before the game, you try to play in. But again, you just have you know, you gotta see what happens in court.