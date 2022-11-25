Takeaways from Miami Hoops' 81-56 Win Over St. Francis Brooklyn

After losing its first game of the season last Sunday against Maryland, the Hurricanes returned home and defeated St. Francis Brooklyn, 79-56, on Wednesday night at the Watsco Center.

Here are five takeaways from the game.

1. Nijel Pack put on a show.

Pack scored Miami's first four points of the contest, and the Kansas State transfer continued to deliver throughout the game.

The third-year sophomore finished with a game-high and season-high 23 points on 9-for-13 shooting from the field. 12 of these points came in the first half.

This was the most points scored by a Hurricane in a game this season.

2. AJ Casey produced solid minutes off Miami's bench.

Casey has carved out a role as a viable forward off Miami's bench.

The 6-foot-9 freshman finished with two points and four rebounds in 10 minutes.

Casey had multiple strong contests when sliding over in help-side defense. He also utilized his athleticism by challenging guards on the perimeter. His role should continue to grow as the season progresses.

3. UM's first-half scoring run was vital.

The Terriers commanded an early 15-7 advantage over UM thanks to their tenacious full-court defense.

Miami adjusted and found an offensive rhythm in transition. The 'Canes went on a 31-11 scoring run and held a 38-26 lead at the break.

During this run, Miami buckled down and prevented the Terriers from attaining many paint touches due to its suffocating perimeter defense.

4. Bensley Joseph was a spark plug.

Joseph helped ignite this first-half run with his contributions off Miami's bench.

The sophomore guard finished with four points and six assists, but he made an even larger impact than the box score indicated. Joseph's defense at the point of attack stifled the Terriers' ball handlers, and the guard effectively controlled Miami's half-court and transition offense.

5. Miami's transition offense was unstoppable.

The Hurricanes' aggressive style of defense forced many St. Francis Brooklyn turnovers, and they were able to capitalize off these mistakes.

UM finished the contest with a 26-12 advantage in points off turnovers, and the 'Canes scored many more baskets in transition off missed shots.

