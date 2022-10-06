Center Michael Nwoko Commits to Miami

The Hurricanes have landed the first commitment of their 2023 recruiting class with center Michael Nwoko pledging to Miami on Thursday.

The Burlington, N.C. native chose UM over Georgia Tech, Providence, Northwestern, High Point and Vanderbilt. He visited all six schools, with his most recent visit being to Miami on Sept. 23.

The 6-foot-10 big man attends national high school powerhouse Prolific (Calif.) Prep., which has developed current NBA players like Jalen Green and Gary Trent Jr., along with Auburn commit Aden Holloway.

“Michael is extremely deserving of his commitment to Miami. His rate of improvement in the last 15 months has been phenomenal," Prolific Prep head coach Ryan Bernardi said to All Hurricanes.

"When Mike arrived in Burlington, NC in May of 2021, he had 0 scholarship offers and had played in 0 varsity high school games. Mike’s commitment to an ACC school is thanks to his work ethic, intelligence and humility. He was raised by terrific parents, Leonard and Athonia, who instilled these values in him. We are excited to see him get better and impact winning at Miami.”

Nwoko is a plug-and-play center, thanks to his physicality and ability to run the floor. He has a smooth touch inside the paint and superb instincts on the defensive end. The center also excels as a roller on ball screens and is a lob threat whenever he is situated on the dunker spot.

Ranked as the No. 139 player and 15th-best center in his class by the On3 Sports consensus rankings, Nwoko has also started to develop a mid-range shooting stroke that would make him more versatile at the college level.

Miami is also in the running for 2023 center Arrinten Page, who made an official visit to UM on Aug. 28. He has not announced a commitment date.

