Miami Hurricanes Men's Basketball Player Preview: Brandon Johnson
A deep three and consistent rebounding is what you get from transfer senior Brandon Johnson as one of the newest additions to the Miami Hurricanes men's basketball team.
The Hurricanes from last season was a story of inconsistency and injuries and Johnson could be an answer for one of those categories.
Last season, the 6' 8" forward was one of the best deep-three-point shooters in the country cashing in 17 threes deeper than 25 feet, and finished second on his team in scoring (14.0) and in rebounding (8.6). Each of those qualities can be highlighted by the Hurricanes and used for what they want out of the talented AAC transfer.
He also possesses a great knack for stealing the ball. If that is to match up with preseason All-ACC first-team player Nijel Pack, then the turnover margin will favor the Hurricanes in many games. He will be a glue guy for head coach Jim Larranaga who has been impressed with him so far during camp in preparation for the season.
To go along with him nearly averaging a double-double a night, he adds 1.7 steals a game. No matter what conference you play in, defense and hard work will always transfer over. That is one key reason Larranaga was adamant about getting players like Johnsons' stature.
The key will be for the team to bring it all together moving forward. The season starts on Nov. 4 when the Hurricanes play the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights at the Watsco Center at 6:00 p.m. ET.