Miami Hurricanes Men's Basketball Player Preview: Jalen Blackmon
Jalen Blackmon led Stetson to the NCAA tournament appearance after having a fantastic season for the program last year.
He averaged 21 points a game, shooting outstandingly from beyond the arch and elevating his game to another level. From his sophomore to junior year, he increased his scoring average by six points and turned himself into a sharpshoot that the Miami Hurricanes will take advantage of this season.
He finished his season shooting 38.1 percent from three-point range and capped off the season leading the Hattlers to an ASUN Championship with a 43-point game against Austin Peat before getting shut down against the inevitable national champions, UCONN.
He will inject that "first option" scoring ability into the Hurricanes men's basketball team and use his shooting ability to aid the woes from last season. Another key piece is that he does not have to be the primary starting guard. He could come off the bench and be that valuable sixth man that most teams need to give an offensive spark if the starters struggle to produce.
Besides his electric shooting, he also has the ability to drive to the rim and craftliy finish around the rim. He has a special ability to draw fouls while going up and getting the ball to fall in for an and-1.
This pickup from head coach Jim Larranaga only shows that he continues to evolve his coaching style and prove that he is one of the best in the country. He has gotten more premier shooting from the portal and if it gels together, this team could be one of the most electric offenses in the ACC this season.