Miami Hurricanes Men's Basketball Player Preview: Lynn Kidd
There are 10 new players for the Miami Hurricanes men's basketball team and center Lynn Kidd could be the most impactful addition.
The 6-foot-10-inch transfer from Virginia Tech was one of the best post scorers in the league last season and finished at a highly consistent rate.
Head coach Jim Larrañaga has praised the big man so far during the early parts of media day. To open the season, he will likely be the projected starting center for the Hurricanes.
In the first three seasons of his college career, he did not see much action getting opportunities here and there but then last season, he saw quality minutes and proved to be one of the best players in the ACC.
He averaged 13.2 PPG, shot 84 percent from the free throw line (highly impressive from a big man post scorer), and only six rebounds per game. The rebound will be worked on, especially in a Larrañaga system that thrives on defense and has now started to adapt to a three-point shooting team.
He has great footwork for his size and his ability to finish over, around, and through anyone is highlighted on film. He runs the floor with ease and is graceful with each step he takes. He is patient with the ball anytime he goes up with it. He is an old-school type of post player, but because he had to carry a lot of the offensive load for the Hokies, that old-school style led to the team being down quite often against quality teams. In the land of the three-ball today, twos in a three-point league won't lead to wins.
The Hurricanes will look to be one of the best shooting teams in the country and they can balance that out with Kidd's post-play ability. They could have a balanced inside-out attack if everything is clicking. This could also be the year he expands and develops his name with a touch mid-range that could make his offensive output explode as well as give the team another weapon to use in case of an offensive drought.
Larrañaga mentioned that during scrimmages, the team is putting up NBA numbers. That could be highlighted by the potential explosiveness of the offense, but could also be an eye-turner for the defense.