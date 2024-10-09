All Hurricanes

Miami Hurricanes Men's Basketball Player Preview: Matthew Cleveland

One of the top scorers from last season will return for his senior year as one of the few returning players from last season.

Justice Sandle

Feb 26, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Miami (Fl) Hurricanes guard Matthew Cleveland (0) with the ball in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
College Basketball is approaching as the Miami Hurricanes men's basketball team prepares for an exciting season.

In this new era of college sports, teams will often be different year after year and that is the same for the 2024-25 Hurricanes team. Only three players from last season return for this season as Matthew Cleavland returns to provide meaningful minutes for the hurricanes.

The 6'7 transfer guard from Florida State had a great season for the Hurricanes last year averaging 13.7 points a game, 6.1 rebounds, and close to two assists. He is a big guard for the college and pro standard but what he excels in is his defensive capabilities.

He turned into a steal machine last season with a total of 39 steals on the season adding along 14 blocks. He is a great defensive guard who can guard 1-4 and with how loaded the ACC is with pro-level talent, this is only a positive.

One thing that does need to be noted is his three-point shooting ability. He can make them but he shoots at a 35-percent clip. For a guard that could be better, and is something he has been working on during the off-season.

The key for Cleveland is to be a mentor to the highest recruit in program history Jalil Bethea who looks to shine in his role for the Hurricanes.

Cleveland will be one of the leaders on this team and as one of the oldest players on the roster, this could be a great way for him to improve his draft stock with more time on the court with an improved game after last season.

