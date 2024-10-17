Miami Hurricanes Men's Basketball Player Preview: Nijel Pack
For his fifth and final season with the Hurricanes, Nijel Pack returns with a new mindset and a new drive for the Hurricanes this season.
He has been named to the Preseason All-ACC First Team and looks to live up the the billing.
Last season, he was dealing with several injuries but played through the pain only missing seven games. However through the pain, he shot his career-low percentage during the season at 40.8, but it also allowed him to develop a nice passing game.
Leading the Hurricanes with a bad knee, the season wasn't going to be the best. His percentages all dipped and he shot less than 40 percent from the three last season, the lowest since his freshman season
His quickness and explosivity with the ball in his hand saw a dip because of the injury, however, he still had flashes of brilliance at the beginning of the season before the injuries started to linger. He averaged 13.3 PPG, 2.6 rebounds, and close to a career-high in assists with 3.6 which also led the team.
A healthy Pack was one of the main forces that led the Hurricanes to the Final Four in the 2023 season. He could be a catalyst for the team's return back to the dance this season. There is hype around his name for a reason and if he continues to recover well, he could take off once again as one of the best guards in the ACC.