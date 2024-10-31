All Hurricanes

Miami Hurricanes Men's Basketball Run Away From St. Leo

The University of Miami grabbed an early lead and never looked back.

Scott Salomon

Mar 6, 2024; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Paul Djobet (10) drives to the basket against Boston College Eagles forward Devin McGlockton (21) during the second half at Watsco Center.
Mar 6, 2024; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Paul Djobet (10) drives to the basket against Boston College Eagles forward Devin McGlockton (21) during the second half at Watsco Center. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

CORAL GABLES - It might have been an exhibition against a lower-tier opponent, but center Lynn Kidd looked very good in his University of Miami debut.

The senior transfer from Virginia Tech scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead Miami past St. Leo's 94-61 Wednesday night at the Watsco Center on the University of Miami campus.

Nigel Pack led all scorers with 18 points. Paul Djobet joined Kidd with 16 points. Brandon Johnson also led Miami with 12 rebounds.

Miami really did well cleaning the glass. They were active on the offensive boards and got a lot of second chance points. Miami outrebounded the Lions 43-28 and had 17 offensive boards.

The Canes won comfortably despite going 2:25 without hitting a field goal attempt.

Jalil Bethea was ejected from the game as he was called for flagrant two foul with 13:37 left in the game. He left the game with 10 points and two rebounds. It appeared as though he was scrapping for a loose ball with St. Leo's Trey Murray and the referee called a foul. It did not appear as though the play was worth a flagrant two, especially in an exhibition game.

It's preseason for the officials too.

They then went to the monitor and deemed it a flagrant two. That spelled the night for Bethea who was having a good game.

In the first half, the Canes went on a 16-3 run in the last 4:50 to take a 54-24 lead at the intermission. Paul Djobet led the Canes with 11 first-half points, while Kidd was impressive in his Miami debut as he pulled down eight rebounds.

The Canes shot a whopping 51 percent from the field in the first half, compared to 35 percent for St. Leo's. Miami outrebounded the Lions 29-10 in the opening stanza.

The Canes also played a relatively clean first half. They only had two turnovers, compared to eight for the Lions.

St. Leo played tough games already against Florida Atlantic and Florida State and kept them close. Miami blew the doors off the building.

Miami accomplished all of this while playing without Matthew Cleveland and Kiree Huie who missed the exhibition due to injuries.

Cleveland missed the game due to an upper body injury, while Huie was sidelined with a hand injury.

Cleveland is expected to return in the coming weeks. The timetable for Huie’s return remains to be determined.

Cleveland averaged 13.7 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Hurricanes in 2023-24. Huie joined the Hurricanes after a season at Idaho State where he averaged 11.3 points and 5.8 rebounds per contest.

The Canes will open their regular season at home against Fairleigh Dickinson on Monday at 7 p.m.

