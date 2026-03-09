Miami Hurricanes NCAA Tournament Bracketology Outlook

Neither the ACC Tournament nor the NCAA Tournament has been a talking point this season for the Miami Hurricanes. It helps that they have on third best record in ACC with several key wins over projected tournament teams, but the Canes are also focused on seeding in the NCAA Tournament.

Most outlets have projected the Canes as a seventh seed. Some even have them as low as a tenth seed, but it is clear that the Canes are getting their names called on Selection Sunday.

All it takes now is seeing what they can do in the ACC Tournament to see how high they can climb and if they can break the seventh seed.

"We've never talked about the season," Jai Lucas said after the final regular-season game of the year. "We haven't talked about the wins. We haven't talked about the standing. I thought this was the best opportunity to do that. Losing sucks, but I also wanted to give them some grace as well because to win 24 games with 12 new people to finish in the top three of the ACC to get a double bye with a league that's getting eight, nine, ten teams in the tournament, hopefully, is impressive, and I just thanked them for that. And I told them everything we've done is over with now. The regular season is done. Now we're into the conference. We're into March, and it's it's win or go home."

First Round Projections:

CBS SPORTS: No. 7 Miami vs. No. 10 St. Louis (Bufflo)

ESPN: No. 7 Miami vs. No. 10 Texas (St. Louis)

On3: No. 7 Miami vs. No. 10 Texas (St. Louis)

USA TODAY: No. 7 Miami vs. No. 10 UCLA (Tampa)

Final ACC Standings

No. 1 Duke (17-1 ACC, 29-2 overall) No. 13 Virginia (15-3 ACC, 27-4 overall) No. 22 Miami (13-5 ACC, 24-7 overall) No. 17 North Carolina (12-6 ACC, 24-7 overall) Clemson (12-6 ACC, 22-9 overall) Louisville (11-7 ACC, 22-9 overall) NC State (10-8 ACC, 19-12 overall) Florida State (10-8 ACC, 17-14 overall) Cal (9-9 ACC, 21-10 overall) Stanford (9-9 ACC, 20-11 overall) SMU (8-10 ACC, 19-12 overall) Virginia Tech (8-10 ACC, 19-12 overall) Wake Forest (7-11 ACC, 16-15 overall) Syracuse (6-12 ACC, 15-16 overall) Pittsburgh (5-13 ACC, 12-19 overall) Notre Dame (4-14 ACC, 13-18 overall) Boston College (4-14 ACC, 11-20 overall) Georgia Tech (2-16 ACC, 11-20 overall)

Here are the day-by-day matchups and full schedule for the ACC Tournament.

ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament Matchups and Schedule

Tuesday, March 10: First round

Game 1: No. 10 Stanford vs. No. 15 Pitt 2 p.m. ACCN, ESPN app

Game 2: No. 11 SMU vs. No. 14 Syracuse 4:30 p.m.ACCN, ESPN app

Game 3: No. 12 Virginia Tech vs. No. 13 Wake Forest 7 p.m.ACCN, ESPN app

Wednesday, March 11: Second round

Game 4: No. 7 NC State vs. Game 1 winner 12 p.m. ESPN or ESPN2, ESPN app

Game 5: No. 6 Louisville vs. Game 2 winner 2:30 p.m. ESPN or ESPNU, ESPN app

Game 6: No. 8 Florida State vs. No. 9 Cal 7 p.m. ESPN2 or ESPNU, ESPN app

Game 7: No. 5 Clemson vs. Game 3 winner 9:30 p.m. ESPN2 or ESPNU, ESPN app

Thursday, March 12: Quarterfinals

Game 8: No. 2 Virginia vs. Game 4 winner 12 p.m.ESPN or ESPN2, ESPN app

Game 9: No. 3 Miami vs. Game 5 winner 2:30 p.m.ESPN or ESPN2, ESPN app

Game 10: No. 1 Duke vs. Game 6 winner7 p.m.ESPN or ESPN2, ESPN app

Game 11: No. 4 North Carolina vs. Game 7 winner9:30 p.m.ESPN or ESPN2, ESPN app

Friday, March 13: Semifinals

Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner7 p.m.ESPN or ESPN2, ESPN app

Game 13: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner9:30 p.m.ESPN or ESPN2, ESPN app

Saturday, March 14: Championship

Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner8:30 p.m.ESPN, ESPN app

