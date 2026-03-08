What the ACC Basketball Tournament Looks Like

The Miami Hurricanes are one step closer to realizing a goal that was set to start the season. Not only have they exceeded expectations, but now they are considered contenders in the ACC.

While the Duke Blue Devils have a chance to be one of the best teams ever, a sleeping giant in the Canes will have a chance to face off against them if they reach the ACC Championship game.

Here is a look at the ACC and how everything shapes up heading into the postseason.

Final ACC Standings

No. 1 Duke (17-1 ACC, 29-2 overall) No. 13 Virginia (15-3 ACC, 27-4 overall) No. 22 Miami (13-5 ACC, 24-7 overall) No. 17 North Carolina (12-6 ACC, 24-7 overall) Clemson (12-6 ACC, 22-9 overall) Louisville (11-7 ACC, 22-9 overall) NC State (10-8 ACC, 19-12 overall) Florida State (10-8 ACC, 17-14 overall) Cal (9-9 ACC, 21-10 overall) Stanford (9-9 ACC, 20-11 overall) SMU (8-10 ACC, 19-12 overall) Virginia Tech (8-10 ACC, 19-12 overall) Wake Forest (7-11 ACC, 16-15 overall) Syracuse (6-12 ACC, 15-16 overall) Pittsburgh (5-13 ACC, 12-19 overall) Notre Dame (4-14 ACC, 13-18 overall) Boston College (4-14 ACC, 11-20 overall) Georgia Tech (2-16 ACC, 11-20 overall)

Here are the day-by-day matchups and full schedule for the ACC Tournament.

ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament Matchups and Schedule

Tuesday, March 10: First round

Game 1: No. 10 Stanford vs. No. 15 Pitt 2 p.m. ACCN, ESPN app

Game 2: No. 11 SMU vs. No. 14 Syracuse 4:30 p.m.ACCN, ESPN app

Game 3: No. 12 Virginia Tech vs. No. 13 Wake Forest 7 p.m.ACCN, ESPN app

Wednesday, March 11: Second round

Game 4: No. 7 NC State vs. Game 1 winner 12 p.m. ESPN or ESPN2, ESPN app

Game 5: No. 6 Louisville vs. Game 2 winner 2:30 p.m. ESPN or ESPNU, ESPN app

Game 6: No. 8 Florida State vs. No. 9 Cal 7 p.m. ESPN2 or ESPNU, ESPN app

Game 7: No. 5 Clemson vs. Game 3 winner 9:30 p.m. ESPN2 or ESPNU, ESPN app

Thursday, March 12: Quarterfinals

Game 8: No. 2 Virginia vs. Game 4 winner 12 p.m.ESPN or ESPN2, ESPN app

Game 9: No. 3 Miami vs. Game 5 winner 2:30 p.m.ESPN or ESPN2, ESPN app

Game 10: No. 1 Duke vs. Game 6 winner7 p.m.ESPN or ESPN2, ESPN app

Game 11: No. 4 North Carolina vs. Game 7 winner9:30 p.m.ESPN or ESPN2, ESPN app

Friday, March 13: Semifinals

Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner7 p.m.ESPN or ESPN2, ESPN app

Game 13: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner9:30 p.m.ESPN or ESPN2, ESPN app

Saturday, March 14: Championship

Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner8:30 p.m.ESPN, ESPN app

ACC Tournament Bracket

