What the ACC Basketball Tournament Looks Like
The Miami Hurricanes are one step closer to realizing a goal that was set to start the season. Not only have they exceeded expectations, but now they are considered contenders in the ACC.
While the Duke Blue Devils have a chance to be one of the best teams ever, a sleeping giant in the Canes will have a chance to face off against them if they reach the ACC Championship game.
Here is a look at the ACC and how everything shapes up heading into the postseason.
Final ACC Standings
- No. 1 Duke (17-1 ACC, 29-2 overall)
- No. 13 Virginia (15-3 ACC, 27-4 overall)
- No. 22 Miami (13-5 ACC, 24-7 overall)
- No. 17 North Carolina (12-6 ACC, 24-7 overall)
- Clemson (12-6 ACC, 22-9 overall)
- Louisville (11-7 ACC, 22-9 overall)
- NC State (10-8 ACC, 19-12 overall)
- Florida State (10-8 ACC, 17-14 overall)
- Cal (9-9 ACC, 21-10 overall)
- Stanford (9-9 ACC, 20-11 overall)
- SMU (8-10 ACC, 19-12 overall)
- Virginia Tech (8-10 ACC, 19-12 overall)
- Wake Forest (7-11 ACC, 16-15 overall)
- Syracuse (6-12 ACC, 15-16 overall)
- Pittsburgh (5-13 ACC, 12-19 overall)
- Notre Dame (4-14 ACC, 13-18 overall)
- Boston College (4-14 ACC, 11-20 overall)
- Georgia Tech (2-16 ACC, 11-20 overall)
Here are the day-by-day matchups and full schedule for the ACC Tournament.
ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament Matchups and Schedule
Tuesday, March 10: First round
Game 1: No. 10 Stanford vs. No. 15 Pitt 2 p.m. ACCN, ESPN app
Game 2: No. 11 SMU vs. No. 14 Syracuse 4:30 p.m.ACCN, ESPN app
Game 3: No. 12 Virginia Tech vs. No. 13 Wake Forest 7 p.m.ACCN, ESPN app
Wednesday, March 11: Second round
Game 4: No. 7 NC State vs. Game 1 winner 12 p.m. ESPN or ESPN2, ESPN app
Game 5: No. 6 Louisville vs. Game 2 winner 2:30 p.m. ESPN or ESPNU, ESPN app
Game 6: No. 8 Florida State vs. No. 9 Cal 7 p.m. ESPN2 or ESPNU, ESPN app
Game 7: No. 5 Clemson vs. Game 3 winner 9:30 p.m. ESPN2 or ESPNU, ESPN app
Thursday, March 12: Quarterfinals
Game 8: No. 2 Virginia vs. Game 4 winner 12 p.m.ESPN or ESPN2, ESPN app
Game 9: No. 3 Miami vs. Game 5 winner 2:30 p.m.ESPN or ESPN2, ESPN app
Game 10: No. 1 Duke vs. Game 6 winner7 p.m.ESPN or ESPN2, ESPN app
Game 11: No. 4 North Carolina vs. Game 7 winner9:30 p.m.ESPN or ESPN2, ESPN app
Friday, March 13: Semifinals
Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner7 p.m.ESPN or ESPN2, ESPN app
Game 13: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner9:30 p.m.ESPN or ESPN2, ESPN app
Saturday, March 14: Championship
Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner8:30 p.m.ESPN, ESPN app
ACC Tournament Bracket
