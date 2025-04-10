Miami Lands Commitment From Former New Mexico Combo Guard Tru Washington
Jai Lucas and the Miami Hurricanes almost have a complete starting lineup in this massive rebuilding project. The Canes grabbed another talented player from the transfer portal, as New Mexico transfer guard Tru Washington committed to Miami.
The 6-foot-4 guard averaged 11.1 points, 4 rebounds, and 2.1 steals per game while shooting 42.5 percent from the floor. Washington’s 2.1 steals per game ranked third overall in the Mountain West. This past season, Washington played a key role in the Lobos’ run to the Round of 32 in this year’s NCAA Tournament.
According to Transfer Portal Rankings, Washington is the No. 116 overall prospect and the No. 6-ranked combo guard.
Miami Basketball Transfer Portal Recruiting Tracker
His defensive presence made him a hot comidity for the Hurricanes. Many expected him to follow his former head coach Richard Pitino to Xavier but recruiting from Lucas has been elite.
Lucas on other transfers In:
On Malik Reneau: “We are very excited that Malik is coming back home to Miami to finish his college career at The U,” Lucas said. “Malik is someone who has played in and won big games for a big-time blueblood program these last three years. We are thrilled to welcome him to the Miami basketball program.”
On Ernest Udeh Jr. : “Ernest not only has a significant presence and physicality on the court, but also a personality that is really important for us as we start to build a culture here at Miami,” Lucas said. “Ernest is a culture driver who will be an extension of the coaching staff on the court. As a player, he is one of the best rebounders in the country and has the ability to be one of the nation’s elite defenders, as well, so we are excited to have him be a part of the program.”
On Tre Donaldson: “Tre brings a wealth of postseason experience to our team, having played in multiple NCAA Tournaments and winning the Big Ten Tournament title this year at Michigan,” Lucas said. “He has been in high-pressure moments and has the experience that is needed at the guard position to help us win big games. Tre is a bully and a bruiser when he is in the paint but also has the agility and shooting to play on the perimeter. We are very excited to welcome him to the team.”