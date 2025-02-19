All Hurricanes

Miami Looks to Avoid the Series Sweep Against Florida State

The Miami Hurricanes have not won a road game this season and look to snap their streak against in-state rivals Florida State.

Justice Sandle

Feb 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami (Fl) Hurricanes guard Matthew Cleveland (left) shoots as Pittsburgh Panthers forward Zack Austin (55) defends during the second half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
The Miami Hurricanes have not won a single game on the road this season.

Now they prepare to snap their road losing streak and avoid the series sweep against in-state rivals Florida State.

The Hurricanes key to the game will be better on offense in the second half compared to what they did have in the loss against Pitt.

"We went through a stretch in the second half and we didn't share the ball like we normally do and if you don't share the ball you're not going to get open threes you're not going to get assists uh and I thought we had some opportunities to do that kept either on the ground a little too long or didn't find the open man and took a tough two-point shot," Courtney said after the Pitt loss.

The Hurricanes will look to also have Matthew Cleveland play one of his best games of the season against his former team. He struggled against Pitt and snapped his seven-game streak of 20 or more points where he was averaging 26.4 in that stretch.

HOW TO WATCH

WHO: Miami Hurricanes (6-19, 2-1 ACC) at Florida State (14-9, 6-8 ACC) at 9: 00 p.m. ET

WHERE: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

TV: ACC Network

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.

Published
