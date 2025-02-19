Miami Looks to Avoid the Series Sweep Against Florida State
The Miami Hurricanes have not won a single game on the road this season.
Now they prepare to snap their road losing streak and avoid the series sweep against in-state rivals Florida State.
The Hurricanes key to the game will be better on offense in the second half compared to what they did have in the loss against Pitt.
"We went through a stretch in the second half and we didn't share the ball like we normally do and if you don't share the ball you're not going to get open threes you're not going to get assists uh and I thought we had some opportunities to do that kept either on the ground a little too long or didn't find the open man and took a tough two-point shot," Courtney said after the Pitt loss.
The Hurricanes will look to also have Matthew Cleveland play one of his best games of the season against his former team. He struggled against Pitt and snapped his seven-game streak of 20 or more points where he was averaging 26.4 in that stretch.
HOW TO WATCH
WHO: Miami Hurricanes (6-19, 2-1 ACC) at Florida State (14-9, 6-8 ACC) at 9: 00 p.m. ET
WHERE: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
TV: ACC Network
