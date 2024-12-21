All Hurricanes

Miami Looks to win Back to Back Without Nijel Pack

The Hurricanes have a great opportunity to get back on track as they look to win their second game in a row.

Justice Sandle

Dec 10, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Miami Hurricanes center Lynn Kidd (1) shoots over Tennessee Volunteers forward Felix Okpara (34) in the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Dec 10, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Miami Hurricanes center Lynn Kidd (1) shoots over Tennessee Volunteers forward Felix Okpara (34) in the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
In this story:

Another games with no Nijel Pack for the Hurricanes but that won't change the momentum they have started to build after snapping a seven-game losing streak.

The Hurricanes saw a strong performance from senior guard Matthew Cleveland, who played his most complete offensive game to date going for a career-high in scoring (24).

How to Watch: Mount St. Mary at Miami

Now with the injury, there is time for a new guard to be developed and freshman Divine Ugochukwu will be starting for the time being with Pack down and out.

This will also be a great time to give some burn to freshman Jalil Bethea, who is still searching for his confidence as the season progresses. He has all the talent in the world, but if he is worried that he is going to be taken out of the game every few possessions, then it is now great for the young player.

This will be a game of the younger players with a mixture of Lynn Kidd and Cleveland with the leading scorer out. Pack will still be in a walking boot before ACC play starts with more opportunities beginning to form.

READ MORE FROM MIAMI HURRICANES ON SI:

Everything Jim Larranaga Said After Snapping Seven Game Losing Streak

Miami Snaps its Seven Game Skid in a Blowout Victory Against Presbyterian

Despite the Loss, Mami Freshman Jalil Bethea is Finding his Confidence

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Published |Modified
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Home/Basketball