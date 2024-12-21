Miami Looks to win Back to Back Without Nijel Pack
Another games with no Nijel Pack for the Hurricanes but that won't change the momentum they have started to build after snapping a seven-game losing streak.
The Hurricanes saw a strong performance from senior guard Matthew Cleveland, who played his most complete offensive game to date going for a career-high in scoring (24).
How to Watch: Mount St. Mary at Miami
Now with the injury, there is time for a new guard to be developed and freshman Divine Ugochukwu will be starting for the time being with Pack down and out.
This will also be a great time to give some burn to freshman Jalil Bethea, who is still searching for his confidence as the season progresses. He has all the talent in the world, but if he is worried that he is going to be taken out of the game every few possessions, then it is now great for the young player.
This will be a game of the younger players with a mixture of Lynn Kidd and Cleveland with the leading scorer out. Pack will still be in a walking boot before ACC play starts with more opportunities beginning to form.