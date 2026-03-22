Miami's Future is as Bright as Ever Thanks to One Star Freshman

ST. LOUIS — As the flame went out on Miami’s storybook season, one of its young stars shined again.

In UM’s 79-69 loss to No. 2 seed Purdue in the Round of 32, Shelton Henderson was the only player on either team to play all 40 minutes, pouring in a team-high 18 points on an efficient 9-of-11 clip from the floor. He also came down with a team-high eight rebounds.

But it wasn’t just what Henderson did to keep the Hurricanes alive. How he did it represented the reasons why Miami was playing for a Sweet 16 berth in the first place.

Shelton Henderson today vs Purdue..



18 PTS (9/11 FG, 0/1 3PT)

8 REB

4 AST

2 STL



Such a fun player to watch. I expect him to test the waters in the combine and see what feedback he receives..He’s a future NBA player for sure. Whether he leaves this year or next year is what we… pic.twitter.com/M4U3mtWDAg — Frankie Vision (@Frankie_Vision) March 22, 2026

Entering the NCAA Tournament, Miami’s size was likely going to give it a chance at another Cinderella run, a la 2023 and 2022. Not only that, the Hurricanes had big boys down low and on the perimeter. If Miami was to be eliminated, it wasn’t going to be because Jai Lucas’ crew got bullied.

“That’s something that always plays to our advantage whenever we play anybody because, at the end of the day, our team can match up with anybody,” Ernest Udeh Jr. said. “Our physicality is something that we harp on, something we understand we have and we know we need to use every single time we’re out there.”

Heck, that’s how the football team made it to the College Football Playoff National Championship: the Hurricanes had elite size and strength on the defensive line, and it paved the way to wins over Texas A&M, Ohio State, and Ole Miss, along with a competitive loss to top-ranked Indiana in the title game.

On the hardwood, the former five-star recruit played with five-star fearlessness. Henderson barrelled his way into the lane often and was able to elevate over white jerseys for quality looks at the rim.

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Fletcher Loyer (2) shoots as Miami Hurricanes forward Shelton Henderson (7) defends during the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-Imagn Images | Jeff Le-Imagn Images

“I took what they gave me,” Henderson said. “Didn't do anything special.”

Similar applied to the glass. Among Purdue’s litany of big men, the 6-foot-6 Henderson shot through the trees for a handful of strong rebounds, including a thunderous putback slam to bring UM back within single digits with just under five minutes left in regulation.

“When I see him side-by-side with me, I see a grown man playing basketball,” Udeh said.

As a team, Miami won the rebound battle 33-25 against Purdue. The ‘Canes also grabbed 14 offensive rebounds and gave up just four, although they only tallied 13 second-chance points.

This was surprising considering that the Boilermakers entered Sunday allowing the fewest boards per game in the nation. Per usual, it was a team effort that propelled Miami to a successful outing on the glass. Udeh and Malik Reneau had seven and five rebounds, respectively, but Miami’s guards did their part, too.

“I’m going to draw gravity, draw attention when the shot goes up,” Udeh said he’d tell Miami’s guards this season. “That’s your chance to go in there and get easy rebounds.”

Along with Henderson’s eight rebounds, Tru Washington had five of his own, while Tre Donaldson had four.

Part of Purdue’s success in preventing opposing rebounds had to do with a superbly efficient offense: the Boilermakers rank No. 10 nationally in field goal percentage, so missed shots were hard to come by anyway against Matt Painter’s team.

Miami Hurricanes center Ernest Udeh Jr. (8) looks to pass the ball while being defended by Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) and forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) during a NCAA Tournament second round game Sunday, March 22, 2026, at Enterprise Center in St. Louis. Purdue defeated Miami 79-69. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But Miami’s length on the perimeter — Henderson included — bothered Purdue star guard Braden Smith, who shot just 3-of-12 from the field and committed a career-high eight turnovers.

“I wanted to put some size on him,” Lucas said. “Watching all the games, I haven't seen anybody with size guard him, and so that's where Shelton came to mind just initially.”

Although Miami’s season ended in frustrating fashion, getting to the Round of 32 and giving one of college basketball’s premier programs a stellar fight is eons from where the program had been over the past two seasons. Udeh, Reneau, and Donaldson all had career-best seasons after transferring in from other programs (Udeh and Donaldson were two-time transfers). Along with Henderson, fellow freshman wing Dante Allen also carved out a prominent role in Miami’s rotation.

After succeeding with an entirely new team this season, Lucas stated a desire to establish more personnel continuity while mentioning Purdue as a model for building an elite program. Its three best players (Smith, Fletcher Loyer, and Trey Kaufman-Renn) are each in their fourth season with the Boilermakers.

The Hurricanes have a lot to look forward to, and Henderson might just be the most promising pillar of Miami basketball’s future.

Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) defends Miami Hurricanes forward Shelton Henderson (7) as he looks to pass during a NCAA Tournament second round game Sunday, March 22, 2026, at Enterprise Center in St. Louis. Purdue defeated Miami 79-69. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I learned a lot about myself,” Henderson said of this season. “I had to grow up a little bit faster playing with these guys, and I think it helped me in the end.”

For now, the end stings. But perhaps that sting can be replaced with greater success in the future with an already-grown man as a catalyst.

“This was always what I envisioned for him, and this was my whole plan for him when I recruited him the first time when I was at another school,” Lucas said of Henderson. “Him and his family just felt like coming to Miami was the best option, and I'm happy he did.”

By — Quentin Corpuel

Surprise! I’m back in St. Louis, this time covering Miami (Fla.)-Purdue for @CanesCentralSI!



I’ll have a story later today on whatever happens to the Hurricanes, who are looking to cause more trouble as a lower seed like they did in 2022. pic.twitter.com/ecPICQwSle — Quentin Corpuel (@quentincorpuel) March 22, 2026

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