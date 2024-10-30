Miami's Matthew Cleveland Named to 2025 Julius Erving Award Preseason Watch List
University of Miami senior men’s basketball player Matthew Cleveland has been named to the Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Preseason Watch List, as announced Wednesday afternoon by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.
The annual Julius Erving Award, named after the Class of 1993 Hall of Famer and 16-year professional basketball player, celebrates its 11th year by recognizing the top small forwards in Division I men’s college basketball.
The 6'7 transfer guard from Florida State had a great season for the Hurricanes last year averaging 13.7 points a game, 6.1 rebounds, and close to two assists. He is a big guard for the college and pro standard but what he excels in is his defensive capabilities.
The Atlanta native finished second on the team in both scoring and rebounding in 2023-24 and totaled six double-doubles as a junior.
Miami Hurricanes Men's Basketball Player Preview: Matthew Cleveland
Previous winners of the Julius Erving Award are Dalton Knecht, Tennessee (2024), Jalen Wilson, Kansas (2023), Wendell Moore Jr., Duke (2022), Corey Kispert, Gonzaga (2021), Saddiq Bey, Villanova (2020), Rui Hachimura, Gonzaga (2019), Mikal Bridges, Villanova (2018), Josh Hart, Villanova (2017), Denzel Valentine, Michigan State (2016), and Stanley Johnson, Arizona (2015).
Fans are encouraged to participate in Fan Voting in each of the three rounds starting on Friday, November 1.In late January, the watch list of 20 players for the 2025 Julius Erving Award will be narrowed to 10, and then in late February, to just five. In March, the five finalists will be presented to Erving and the Hall of Fame’s selection committees, where winners will be selected.
The Selection Committees for the Julius Erving Award is composed of top men’s college basketball personnel, including media members, head coaches, sports information directors, and Hall of Famers.
2025 Julius Erving Award Candidates
KJ Lewis, Arizona
BJ Freeman, Arizona State
Chad Baker-Mazara, Auburn
Tyson Degenhart, Boise State
Cooper Flagg, Duke
Michael Ajayi, Gonzaga
Mikaylah Williams, LSU
Mackenzie Mgbako, Indiana
Payton Sandfort, Iowa
Milan Momcilovic, Iowa State
AJ Storr, Kansas
Jaxson Robinson, Kentucky
Matthew Cleveland, Miami (Fla.)
Frankie Fidler, Michigan State
Mark Mitchell, Missouri
Ian Jackson, North Carolina
Drake Powell, North Carolina
Ace Bailey, Rutgers
Arthur Kaluma, Texas
Liam McNeeley, UConn
Tucker DeVries, West Virginia