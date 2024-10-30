All Hurricanes

Miami's Matthew Cleveland Named to 2025 Julius Erving Award Preseason Watch List

The senior forward returns for another season and is listed as one of the best at his position in the country.

Justice Sandle

Jan 13, 2024; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Matthew Cleveland (0) dunks the ball against Virginia Tech Hokies guard Tyler Nickel (23) during the first half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
Jan 13, 2024; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Matthew Cleveland (0) dunks the ball against Virginia Tech Hokies guard Tyler Nickel (23) during the first half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
University of Miami senior men’s basketball player Matthew Cleveland has been named to the Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Preseason Watch List, as announced Wednesday afternoon by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

The annual Julius Erving Award, named after the Class of 1993 Hall of Famer and 16-year professional basketball player, celebrates its 11th year by recognizing the top small forwards in Division I men’s college basketball.

The 6'7 transfer guard from Florida State had a great season for the Hurricanes last year averaging 13.7 points a game, 6.1 rebounds, and close to two assists. He is a big guard for the college and pro standard but what he excels in is his defensive capabilities.

The Atlanta native finished second on the team in both scoring and rebounding in 2023-24 and totaled six double-doubles as a junior.

Miami Hurricanes Men's Basketball Player Preview: Matthew Cleveland

Previous winners of the Julius Erving Award are Dalton Knecht, Tennessee (2024), Jalen Wilson, Kansas (2023), Wendell Moore Jr., Duke (2022), Corey Kispert, Gonzaga (2021), Saddiq Bey, Villanova (2020), Rui Hachimura, Gonzaga (2019), Mikal Bridges, Villanova (2018), Josh Hart, Villanova (2017), Denzel Valentine, Michigan State (2016), and Stanley Johnson, Arizona (2015).

Fans are encouraged to participate in Fan Voting in each of the three rounds starting on Friday, November 1.In late January, the watch list of 20 players for the 2025 Julius Erving Award will be narrowed to 10, and then in late February, to just five. In March, the five finalists will be presented to Erving and the Hall of Fame’s selection committees, where winners will be selected.

The Selection Committees for the Julius Erving Award is composed of top men’s college basketball personnel, including media members, head coaches, sports information directors, and Hall of Famers.

2025 Julius Erving Award Candidates

KJ Lewis, Arizona

BJ Freeman, Arizona State 

Chad Baker-Mazara, Auburn

Tyson Degenhart, Boise State

Cooper Flagg, Duke

Michael Ajayi, Gonzaga 

Mikaylah Williams, LSU

Mackenzie Mgbako, Indiana 

Payton Sandfort, Iowa 

Milan Momcilovic, Iowa State 

AJ Storr, Kansas 

Jaxson Robinson, Kentucky 

Matthew Cleveland, Miami (Fla.) 

Frankie Fidler, Michigan State 

Mark Mitchell, Missouri 

Ian Jackson, North Carolina 

Drake Powell, North Carolina 

Ace Bailey, Rutgers 

Arthur Kaluma, Texas 

Liam McNeeley, UConn 

Tucker DeVries, West Virginia

