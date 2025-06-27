All Hurricanes

Miami's Matthew Cleveland Strikes Deal with the Dallas Mavericks

Matthew Cleveland will now get a shot in the NBA as the Dallas Mavericks take a chance on the former five-star recruit.

Justice Sandle

Mar 4, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Matthew Cleveland (0) reacts after a shot against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The Miami Hurricanes basketball team has gone under a full rebuild after the disaster that was last season. However, there was still a positive impact on the team under the team's leader, Matthew Cleveland.

Everyone knows how historically bad the Canes were last season, which also minimized what Cleveland did in a career year.

Among ACC players, Cleveland finished the regular season sixth in scoring (17.6), first in number of 30-point games (three), fourth in field goal percentage (.511), and fifth in number of 20-point games (14).

Cleveland was the only ACC player this year to score 30-plus points in three games. In conference play, Cleveland averaged 21.3 points, good for second among all ACC players in scoring. 

The Atlanta native scored in double-figures in 21 of 28 games played this season and tallied a career-high 32 points in two games. Cleveland scored 20-plus points in seven straight games, the only Miami player to do so in the last 20 years.

Cleveland finished the season with All-ACC honors but was not placed on any team. The Canes losing so much hurt his stock, but now he has a chance to shine on the biggest stage in the NBA.

