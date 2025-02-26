Miami's Poor Shooting Performance Kills Upset Dreams as They Loss at Home Against No. 2 Duke
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes (6-22, 2-15 ACC) get suffocated by No. 2 Duke (25-3, 16-1 ACC) and drops another game in conference play 97-60.
This was just a case of one team being better than the other. The Blue Devils are a favorite to win the National Championship while the Hurricanes are at the bottom of the conference watching their next head coach on the sideline coaching Duke.
The Hurricanes still made an effort and played a good game for what it was worth. Freshman Jalil Bethea stepped up and did what he could against one of the best defensive teams in the country. He finished with 13 points, 5-13 from the field and 3-7 from three. Lynn Kidd added 17 points shooting 8-14 from the field. That was the best any Hurricane played all night.
The Hurricanes had a field goal percentage of 38 percent, and only made five threes. In comparison, the Blue Devils finished shooting above 50 percent from the field and even better from three. They knocked down 15 three-pointers shooting 60 percent from beyond the arc and dominated from the opening tip.
The Blue Devils never got out of first gear. Cooper Flagg is the surefire lock to be the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft and he had a casual 16 points, six assists, and five rebounds. The star for the Blue Devils was Isaiah Evans who exploded for 16 in the first half shooting 5-6 from beyond the arc. Kon Knueppel had a quiet 20 points, five rebounds, and two assists to finish off the Hurricanes.
The Hurricanes will now be on the road for the next two games. They will travel to face another team from North Carolina first and square off against the Tar Heels on March 1 at noon ET.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.