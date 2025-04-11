Miami's Women's Basketball Adds SMU Transfer Jessica Peterson from the Transfer Portal
The University of Miami women’s basketball program and Head Coach Tricia Cullop have announced the addition of Jessica Peterson, a 6’2” center from Rancho Cucamonga, California.
“Jessica is a proven veteran in the ACC,” said Cullop. “She led the league and was seventh in the nation in rebounding. She is a shot blocker who can score inside and out. We love her size, strength, and motor.”
Peterson joins Vittoria Blasigh, Mya Kone, and Gal Raviv as the fourth transfer player to sign with the Hurricanes ahead of the 2025-26 season.
An elite rebounder, Peterson competed for Fresno State her freshman year, prior to spending the past three seasons at SMU.
Peterson had a tremendous season for the Mustangs this past year, starting all 30 games for the Mustangs. She ranked first on the team and first overall in the ACC in rebounds per game (12.0 RPG) and total rebounds (360). Peterson’s 12.0 boards per game and 360 total rebounds also marked SMU single season program records. She recorded 14 double-doubles throughout the season, which was the third-highest mark in the ACC. In addition to ranking first on the team in rebounding, Peterson also ranked second on the team in scoring (10.3 PPG), first in field goal percentage (45.8%), and first in blocks (27).
Peterson grabbed 10+ rebounds in 21 games throughout the season, and she reached double figures in scoring in 19 contests. She pulled down a career-high 21 rebounds in a victory over UT Arlington (11/29/24) and she scored a season-high 17 points against Wake Forest (2/20/25).
Peterson was sidelined for the majority of the 2023-24 season and received a medical redshirt. During the 2022-23 campaign, she appeared in 27 contests for SMU, posting season averages of 5.3 points and 5.0 boards per game. She scored a career-high 19 points, while also grabbing nine rebounds against Temple (3/1/23).
During her freshman season at Fresno State in 2021-22, Peterson played in 22 contests, averaging 2.4 points and 2.7 boards per game.
Peterson attended Etiwanda High School in Southern California, where she was a three-time All-State selection, a First Team All-CIF honoree, and was ranked as the No. 8 player in Southern California in the Class of 2021.
Peterson will have one year of eligibility remaining with Miami.
