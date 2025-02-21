Miami Suffocated by No. 1 Notre Dame's Defense Dropping Its Fifth Straight
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes struggle offensively against No. 1 Notre Dame as they drop their fifth straight game 82-42 after this torturous stretch of games.
The Hurricanes played No. 19 Georgia Tech, No. 13 Duke, No. 10. NC State, No. 23 Florida State, and now the No. 1 team in the country in the past five games have lost all those contests.
Against the Fighting Irish, they did not have enough offensive firepower to withstand the defensive masterclass that the Norte Dame displayed. The Hurricanes shot 25 percent from the field, missed 13 shots from beyond the arc, and added 12 turnovers.
The Fighting Irish's star player Hannah Hidalgo did not even match her season average of 25 points but defensively she forced Haley Cavinder to have one of her worst games all season.
Cavinder finished the game with eight points, shooting 4-15 from the field, and 0-2 from three. Forward Cameron Williams headed the team in scoring with 12 points while guard Jasmyne Roberts scored eight points and was also inefficient going 4-16 from the field.
The Hurricanes now have an "easier" schedule to close out the season as they are on the edge of missing the ACC Tournament after starting the season 11-1.
More Miami Hurricanes Basketball News:
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.