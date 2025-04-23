Miami Women's Basketball Gets A Gator to Commit to the Hurricanes
The University of Miami women’s basketball program and Head Coach Tricia Cullop have announced the addition of Ra'Shaya Kyle, a 6’6” center who is originally from Marion, Indiana.
“Shay was a dominant post player in the SEC, often drawing double teams,” said Cullop. “She is very skilled on the low block and is capable of scoring with both hands. She can also knock down 15-foot shots with ease. With her 6’6” frame, she will be a force for us on both ends of the floor.”
Kyle joins Vittoria Blasigh, Mya Kone, and Gal Raviv, Jessica Peterson, and Amarachi Kimpson as the sixth transfer player to sign with the Hurricanes ahead of the 2025-26 season.
Kyle spent the first two years of her collegiate career at Purdue, before competing for Florida for the past three seasons. Throughout her college career, Kyle has scored over 1,200 points and corralled over 775 rebounds.
She is coming off a career year at Florida in which she appeared in and started all 37 games for the Gators, while ranking first on the team and sixth overall in the SEC in rebounds per game (8.7 RPG). Kyle also ranked second on the team in scoring, averaging 14.2 points per contest on 59.5 percent shooting from the field and 78.3 percent at the free throw line.
Kyle reached double figures in scoring in 32 of 37 contests for Florida this past season, and she recorded 17 double doubles throughout the year. She scored a career-high 25 points on a near-perfect 8-9 shooting from the field and 9-10 at the free throw line against Tulane (11/28/24). She had one her best performances of the season against Vanderbilt (1/30/25), as she scored 23 points on 11-15 shooting, in addition to pulling down 12 rebounds.
During the 2023-24 campaign, Kyle’s season was cut short due to injury; however, she appeared in 14 contests for the Gators with 13 starts, posting averages of 12.4 points and 9.2 rebounds per game, while shooting 58.1 percent from the field. She reached double figures in scoring in eight of the 14 contests that she played in and tallied five double doubles during the season.
Throughout the 2022-23 season, Kyle appeared in 31 games while making 27 starts for the Gators. She averaged 9.4 points and 6.1 rebounds per game, while shooting 48.9 percent from the field and 70.3 percent at the free throw line. Kyle scored in double figures in 18 games during the season and she posted five double doubles.
Prior to the 2022-23 campaign, Kyle spent the first two seasons of her collegiate career at Purdue. Her 2021-22 season was cut short due to injury; but, she appeared in nine games for the Boilermakers and averaged 11.0 points and 5.7 rebounds per contest on 54.9 percent shooting from the field and 75.0 percent at the free throw line.
Throughout her freshman season at Purdue, Kyle appeared in 23 games off the bench for the Boilermakers, posting season averages of 5.3 points and 3.8 rebounds per game, while shooting 57.3 percent from the field.
Before enrolling at Purdue, Kyle attended Marion High School where she was rated as a five-star athlete and the No. 5 center in the nation in the class of 2020. She was also a two-time Indiana All-Star and McDonald’s All-American game nominee.
Kyle will have one year of eligibility remaining with the Hurricanes.
Courtesy of Miami Athletics