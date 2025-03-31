Miami Women's Basketball Adds Two New Players Through the Transfer Portal
The Cavinder Era is over for the Miami Hurricanes women's basketball team, and new coach Tricca Cullup has some work to do. That starts in the transfer portal, where she greabs two of the best players in South Florida.
Vittoria Blasigh
Blasigh is a 5’9” guard originally from Udine, Italy, who will join the Hurricanes after spending the first two seasons of her college career competing for South Florida.
“Vikki is a knockdown shooter with great 3-point range and the ability to shoot off the dribble,” said Cullop. “She’s a veteran guard and a proven winner who thrives in clutch moments.”
Blasigh was an integral piece of the South Florida roster over the past two seasons, appearing in 67 games with 55 starts. She boasts career averages of 11.9 points per game on 39.7 percent shooting from the field, 34.8 percent from beyond the arc, and 82.4 percent at the free throw line, in addition to grabbing 2.6 boards and dishing out 1.6 assists per contest.
This past season, Blasigh appeared in 33 games, while making 27 starts. She helped lead South Florida to an AAC Tournament Championship and appearance in the NCAA Tournament, posting season averages of 10.4 points per game on clips of 43.6 percent shooting from the field, 36.7 percent from 3-point range, and 75.0 percent at the free throw line, while also pulling down 2.7 rebounds per game and recording 1.8 assists per contest. Blasigh reached double figures in scoring in 17 contests throughout the season, including scoring a season-high 24 points in a victory over Jacksonville (11/20/24). She knocked down multiple 3-pointers in 13 games during the 2024-25 campaign.
Blasigh had a sensational freshman campaign in 2023-24, as she was named the 2024 AAC Freshman of the Year after averaging 13.5 points per game on 36.8 percent shooting from the field, 33.8 percent from behind the arc, and 87.7 percent at the free throw line. Blasigh also averaged 2.5 boards and 2.0 assists per game. She scored in double figures in 20 games throughout the season and she was named the AAC Freshman of the Week six separate times. She scored a career-high 35 points on 13-25 shooting in a win over Tulsa (1/10/24).
Blasigh has significant international experience, as she represented Italy at the 2023 U19 FIBA Women’s World Cup, ranking fifth in scoring throughout the event after averaging 16.9 points per game. She also represented Italy in the 2023 U20 FIBA Women’s European Championships, putting up 9.1 points per game across seven contests.
Blasigh will have two years of eligibility remaining with the Hurricanes.
Mya Kone
Kone is a 6’2” forward from Pompano Beach, Florida, who spent the past two seasons of her college career playing for FIU after spending her freshman campaign competing for James Madison.
“We absolutely love Mya’s size, length, and versatility,” said Cullop. “She can play multiple positions and score in a variety of ways. She is an outstanding rebounder who will be a matchup problem for opponents.”
Kone has appeared in 45 games while making 12 starts throughout her career, and she boasts averages of 9.2 points and 6.5 boards per game, while shooting 38.1 percent from the field and 77.5 percent at the free throw line.
She appeared in one game for FIU this past season before sustaining a season-ending injury. She recorded a double-double in her lone appearance for the Panthers, as she scored 21 points and pulled down 14 rebounds.
During the 2023-24 season, Kone played in 33 games for FIU, starting 11 of them. She averaged 11.4 points and 8.1 rebounds per game and was named First Team All-CUSA and the 2024 CUSA Sixth Player of the Year. Kone reached double figures in scoring in 21 of 33 games during the season, and she recorded nine double-doubles throughout the year. She scored a career-high 28 points on 9-15 shooting, including 6-9 from beyond the arc, and a perfect 4-4 at the free throw line, while also corralling 11 boards in a victory over Jacksonville State (1/6/24).
During her freshman season at James Madison, Kone appeared in 11 contests, averaging 1.7 points and 1.0 rebounds per game.
Kone attended Blanch Ely High School where she was a 2022 McDonald’s All-American Game nominee, in addition to helping Blanch Ely capture a 6A State Championship in 2020.
Blasigh and Kone are the first transfer additions this offseason for Miami, and they will join a class of five high school signees, as the Hurricanes are currently set to add seven newcomers for the 2025-26 season.
