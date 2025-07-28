Miami Women's Basketball Announce Non-Conference Schedule
The University of Miami women’s basketball program and Head Coach Tricia Cullop have officially announced the 2025-26 non-conference slate, highlighted by seven home contests, a trip to the Cayman Islands, and a trip to Orlando for the WBCA Showcase.
The first opportunity to catch the Hurricanes in action will be Saturday, Oct. 18, when Miami will host Lynn University in an exhibition contest that is open to the public.
The Canes will have three straight home contests to open the 2025-26 campaign, with the season officially beginning on Monday, Nov. 3 at the Watsco Center, as Miami is slated to host Hofstra to commence the season.
The Canes will return to the court on Thursday, Nov. 6 for a game against Bethune Cookman. Miami will complete the three-game homestand to start the season with a matchup against Florida Atlantic on Thursday, Nov. 13.
The Hurricanes will then travel to Orlando for the 2025 WBCA Showcase where they will play two contests. Miami will begin the WBCA Showcase with a matchup against Davidson on Thursday, Nov. 20, before facing Iowa on Saturday, Nov. 22.
The Canes are scheduled to head to the Cayman Islands to compete in the 2025 Cayman Islands Classic following their trip to Orlando. Miami will face George Washington at John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Grand Cayman on Friday, Nov. 28, before taking on Oklahoma State at the same location the following day.
Miami is slated to return home for four consecutive contests at the Watsco Center to close out the non-conference portion of the schedule, beginning with a matchup against Kentucky on Wednesday, Dec. 3 as part of the ACC/SEC Challenge.
Miami will return to the hardwood on Sunday, Dec. 7 to host Georgia State. The Canes will then welcome Kennesaw State to the Watsco Center on Sunday, Dec. 21, before taking on Stetson at home on Sunday, Dec. 28 to close out non-conference play.
Tip times and TV designations as well as the ACC schedule will be announced at a later date.
Courtesy of Miami Athletics
