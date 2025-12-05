No. 5 Miami Cruise Past Tusla, Prepares for No. 4 Kansas in NCAA Tournament

The No. 5-seeded University of Miami volleyball team (27-5, 16-4 ACC) took down the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (25-7, 12-4 AAC), 3-1, on Thursday night at the Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Hurricanes tallied 56 kills, 59 digs and seven blocks. Senior Flormarie Heredia Colon secured 33 kills, four blocks and three aces, while senior Naylani Feliciano earned 21 digs and five assists. Redshirt sophomore Ariana Rodirguez also secured another double-double with 43 assists and 10 digs.

Miami earned a 5-0 run to force Tulsa to a timeout after four kills from Heredia Colon. Tulsa kept it close after the Hurricanes had a 17-13 lead to put them within one. The team hit .324 while Feliciano earned nine digs in the first set for the 25-22 set win.

Tulsa was up 10-4 to open set two with only one hitting error for the strong lead. The Golden Hurricane maintained the lead and took the second set, 25-13, to tie the match.

The third set was tight, as Tulsa led 9-7. Miami started to come alive after an 8-0 run with three kills and a block from Heredia Colon for the 17-14 lead. The Hurricanes tallied 18 kills for the 25-22 set three win for the match lead.

The final set was back-and-forth, tied at 11-all until the Hurricanes went on a 7-1 run for the 17-12 lead when Heredia Colon earned another five kills. Jazmin Vergara and Dalia Wilson notched kills, along with huge digs from Feliciano for the 25-20 set sealing win.

The Hurricanes will face the winner between No. 4 seed Kansas and High Point tomorrow. Match time will be announced later tonight.

How to Watch Miami vs Kansas

[4] Kansas

NCAA Second Round

7 PM ET

Lawrence, Kan.

| http://canes.news/vsKansasStats | http://canes.news/vsKansasStream

Another opportunity 🙌



🆚 | [4] Kansas

🏐 | NCAA Second Round

⏰ | 7 PM ET

📍 | Lawrence, Kan.

📊 | https://t.co/Tv651Pv4Z3

🎥 | https://t.co/ufxoFGVqUh pic.twitter.com/xhM6ElEyny — Miami Hurricanes Volleyball (@CanesVB) December 5, 2025

