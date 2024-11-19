Miami Women's Basketball Begin To Receive Votes In Polls; First Alert: November 19, 2024
The Miami Hurricanes women's basketball team has started to play well with one another with a lot of new faces and has started to catch the AP Poll voter's attention in this week's rankings.
The Lady Hurricanes only received four votes but after a great win against Florida on the road led by Haley Cavinder, this team has started to find its identity. She scored 31 points in what was a sensational performance, and the University of Miami women’s basketball (3-0) team shot 58.2 percent from the field and 41.2 percent from behind the arc to earn an impressive 83-73 road victory over Florida (3-1).
Now with an SEC victory under their belt, the Canes will try to start streaking as they take on another Florida school FIU Today at 7:00 p.m. ET on ACC Extra.
AP Top 25 women's basketball poll
1. South Carolina (4-0)
2. UConn (3-0)
3. USC (4-0)
4. Texas (3-0)
5. UCLA (4-0)
6. Notre Dame (6-0)
7. LSU (4-0)
8. Iowa State (4-0)
9. Oklahoma (3-0)
10. Kansas State (3-0)
11. Maryland (5-0)
12. Ohio State (3-0)
13. West Virginia (4-0)
14. Duke (4-1) 15. Kentucky (4-0)
16. North Carolina (3-1)
17. Ole Miss (2-1)
18. Baylor (3-1)
19. TCU (4-0)
20. North Carolina State (2-2)
21. Nebraska (4-0)
22. Illinois (3-0)
23. Oregon (4-0)
24. Alabama (6-0)
25. Louisville (2-2)
Others receiving votes: Iowa 88, Michigan 38, Michigan St. 15, Vanderbilt 14, Stanford 9, Florida St. 5, Miami 4, South Dakota St. 3, Tennessee 3, Richmond 2.
Hurricanes Schedule:
Men's Tennis: M15 Tallahassee
Women's Basketball: Miami vs FIU | Watch, Stats
Hurricanes Results:
Did you notice...
- The University of Miami Rowing program and Head Coach James Mulcahy have officially announced the signing of nine athletes in the class of 2025. The Hurricanes’ class includes Kate Ryall, Esther Fuerte Chacon, Gabriela Snopková, Charlotte Scholz, Beatrice Ravini Perelli, Scarlett Pringle, Catherine Casey, Amia Hyman, and Isabella Raemisch. The class is composed of athletes from seven different countries.
- The Miami Hurricanes women’s swimming & diving team checked in at No. 25 in the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) November poll. The committee, consisting of Division I coaches, evaluates and ranks the nation’s top 25 dual meet teams. Their assessment considers head-to-head dual meet outcomes, recent performances since the last rankings, season-long results, dual meet records, roster changes (such as injuries), and data from the SwimCloud Simulator.