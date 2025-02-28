Miami Women's Basketball Excellent Offensive Game Fails Against Stanford 86-69
The University of Miami women’s basketball team (14-14, 4-12 ACC) shot an exceptional 53.7 percent from the field and 41.2 percent from beyond the arc but it wasn't enough to hold off the Stanford Cardinal falling 86-69.
The Hurricanes' defense has been the cause of most of their losses this season and the second half proved that as they gave up 14 3-pointers to the Cardinal. They struggled defensively, as they were completely unable to slow down a Stanford offense that shot 56.3 percent from the field and 51.9 percent from 3-point range.
Hanna Cavinder had one of her best performances in a Miami uniform. The graduate student led the way for the Canes, scoring a season-high 19 points going 8-14 shooting from the field, including 3-6 from behind the arc. She also grabbed three rebounds, dished out two assists, and recorded two steals in her stealer outing.
Haley Cavinder finished second on the squad in scoring, putting up 16 points on 6-11 shooting, while corralling four boards and recording a team-high seven assists.
Freshman Ahnay Adams was outstanding off the bench for the Canes. Adams matched her career-high by scoring 11 points on 5-8 shooting, as she provided a significant spark for Miami.
Miami has to win their next game and bank on a Wake Forest win against Pitt to still make the ACC Tournament. Miami will return to the court on Sunday for their regular-season finale, as they are scheduled to face California at 5 p.m. (ET).
More Basketball News From Miami Hurricanes On SI:
The Hurricanes will now be on the road for the next two games. They will travel to face another team from North Carolina first and square off against the Tar Heels on March 1 at noon ET.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.