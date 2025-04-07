Miami Women's Basketball Lands The MAAC Player and Rookie of The Year Gal Raviv
Miami men's basketball isn't the only team in Coral Gables that is set for a massive reset in their roster. The Miami women's basketball team has now landed the MAAC Player and Rookie of the Year Gal Raviv out of the transfer portal.
The Cavinder Twins era is over for the Miami Hurricanes, and coach Tricia Cullop is headed into year two with a plan. That plan is having a scoring assassin, and that is what she has with Raviv.
She averaged 17.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists during her first year as a Quinnipiac Bobcat. She is a volume shooter but when she has that feeling going she can be one of the best players on an court that she is on.
Last season, Raviv shot 44.8 percent from the field, 31.1 percent on three-point attempts, and 74.8 percent from the free-throw line. There is a lot of work to do, but she has a great work ethic that can be used to help her grow into one of the best guards in the ACC.
What is better is the way that Cullop has been building this new roster. Opposite to what men's head coach Jai Lucas is doing now, she didn't gut the roster in her first year. She signed the 12th-ranked 2025 class with five players in the ESPN top 100. The additions of Raviv, who will be a sophomore in 2025-26, will be a great base to stand on in her first full year of a roster of her own.