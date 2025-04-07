Miami Women's Basketball Lands The MAAC Player and Rookie of The Year Gal Raviv

BREAKING: Quinnipiac transfer Gal Raviv is expected to commit to Miami, sources told @On3sports.



The 5-9 freshman averaged 17.9 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 4.3 apg and 1.3 spg this season.



