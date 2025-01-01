Second Half Struggles Against Boston College Cost Miami Another Win
For a half, the Miami Hurricanes (4-9, 0-2 ACC) looked like the team it was meant to be to start the season. However, the clock struck midnight and the old Hurricanes returned to form losing to Boston College (9-5, 1-2 ACC) 78-68 to kick off the new year.
In the first half, the Canes dominated all areas of the hardwood. Defensive integrity, intensity, and poise were the best efforts the team had given all season. The team did the little things with 17 rebounds, six blocks, three steals, and controlling the tempo.
At a point in the first half, the Canes had as much as a 19-point lead until the Eagles started to chip away at the lead going into halftime on a 6-0 run 41-29.
In the second half, one team came out to play while the other looked lost. The Eagles flipped the script on the Hurricanes. Miami had four total turnovers in the first half while ten minutes into the second they had six. They finished with 11 turnovers but the game came down to the defense of the guards and the abysmal shooting performance from behind the arch.
BC's starters all finished in double figures with Chad Venning leading the way in the post. they finished the second half shooting 4-7 from beyond the arch while the Canes finished 3-12 and 5-23 for the game.
Cleveland has been the loan's bright spot this season as he had another impressive performance. He finished the game with a game-high 21 points, shooting 7-17 FG, 2-4 3FG adding in three blocks and one steal.
Miami has gone 15 games dating back to last season without defeating a single Power-4 team and next, they will still be on the road against a scary Virginia Tech team.