No. 10 Virginia Runs Miami Off the Court in the ACC Tournament Semifinals

It wasn't like the offensive showcase in the first matchup between the No. 3-seeded Miami Hurricanes and No. 2 Seeded Virginia Cavaliers. This was a dog walk from the No. 10 team in the country.

The Hurricanes have one of their worst games of the season, suffering their worst loss against the Cavaliers in the ACC Tournament Semifinals, getting blown out 84-62.

The Hurricanes walked into this game cofident on Firday the 13th ready to hone in the Jason Voorhees monicure that has defined them all season. They haven't been the prettiest, cleanest, or nicest team, but they played with a level of phyicality that would give anyone a run for their money.

However, the Cavailers where the ones dawning the mask, playing Miami's brand of basketball better than them starting in the first half.

Mar 13, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Chance Mallory (2) brings the ball up court against the Miami Hurricanes during the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Both teams started out feeling each other in a rock fight, hoping for something to go in as each battled down to the under-five-minute timeout with UVA leading 21-17. No one could buy a bucket, while the Canes' star guard Tre Donadlson was limited with early foul trouble. Moreover, the Cavs would break away in a 13-2 run to close the half that would define the game for the Canes. They just didn't seem ready to play, getting outworked and hustled.

In the first half alone, the Hurricanes gave up eight offensive rebounds, scoring 12 points from them. This is a formula that has worked for the Canes all season; however, Miami struggled to attack the glass. They would also struggle to shoot the ball.

At the half the Canes would only make nine shots for 23 points. That would be the nail in the coffin that they couldn't come back from.

Mar 13, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Cavaliers center Johann Grünloh (17) and Miami Hurricanes center Ernest Udeh Jr. (8) fights for possession during the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Everything to the last detail was off with the Hurricanes. The signature elevator screen lob that has been money all season was even thrown short at the rim. When lobs aren't going for the Canes, then nothing at all is working for them.

It also didn't help that their two-star scorers had only six combined points with under eight minutes remaining in the game. Donaldson and Malik Reneau were absent on the floor for the Canes in a game they needed them the most.

Donaldson struggled with early foul trouble, then turned it on a bit too late, finishing the game with eight points after scoring zero in the first half. Reneau would also finish with eight points, finishing 1-6 from the field and 6-6 from the free-throw line.

The only positive from this game was the Canes' free-throw shooting, swishing 14-15 from the charity stripe.

Let's get this out of the way...



Biggest loss (-22)



t-worst rebounding diff (-12)



2nd lowest point total (62)



4th fewest points in the paint (32)



t-fewest fast break pts (2)



But......they don't miss FT vs UVA: 30/32 (93.8%) in 2 games



Let's forget about this one fast. — Canes Research (@CanesResearch) March 14, 2026

The Hurricanes will regroup and prepare for the NCAA Tournament and Selection Sunday, where they will likely be a seventh seed in the Dance.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube,and BlueSky.

Read More Miami Hurricanes News: