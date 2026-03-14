No. 10 Virginia Runs Miami Off the Court in the ACC Tournament Semifinals
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It wasn't like the offensive showcase in the first matchup between the No. 3-seeded Miami Hurricanes and No. 2 Seeded Virginia Cavaliers. This was a dog walk from the No. 10 team in the country.
The Hurricanes have one of their worst games of the season, suffering their worst loss against the Cavaliers in the ACC Tournament Semifinals, getting blown out 84-62.
The Hurricanes walked into this game cofident on Firday the 13th ready to hone in the Jason Voorhees monicure that has defined them all season. They haven't been the prettiest, cleanest, or nicest team, but they played with a level of phyicality that would give anyone a run for their money.
However, the Cavailers where the ones dawning the mask, playing Miami's brand of basketball better than them starting in the first half.
Both teams started out feeling each other in a rock fight, hoping for something to go in as each battled down to the under-five-minute timeout with UVA leading 21-17. No one could buy a bucket, while the Canes' star guard Tre Donadlson was limited with early foul trouble. Moreover, the Cavs would break away in a 13-2 run to close the half that would define the game for the Canes. They just didn't seem ready to play, getting outworked and hustled.
In the first half alone, the Hurricanes gave up eight offensive rebounds, scoring 12 points from them. This is a formula that has worked for the Canes all season; however, Miami struggled to attack the glass. They would also struggle to shoot the ball.
At the half the Canes would only make nine shots for 23 points. That would be the nail in the coffin that they couldn't come back from.
Everything to the last detail was off with the Hurricanes. The signature elevator screen lob that has been money all season was even thrown short at the rim. When lobs aren't going for the Canes, then nothing at all is working for them.
It also didn't help that their two-star scorers had only six combined points with under eight minutes remaining in the game. Donaldson and Malik Reneau were absent on the floor for the Canes in a game they needed them the most.
Donaldson struggled with early foul trouble, then turned it on a bit too late, finishing the game with eight points after scoring zero in the first half. Reneau would also finish with eight points, finishing 1-6 from the field and 6-6 from the free-throw line.
The only positive from this game was the Canes' free-throw shooting, swishing 14-15 from the charity stripe.
The Hurricanes will regroup and prepare for the NCAA Tournament and Selection Sunday, where they will likely be a seventh seed in the Dance.
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Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.Follow Justice_News5