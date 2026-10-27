Player-By-Player Takeaways from No. 14 Miami's Exhibition Victory over No. 24 Vanderbilt

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — After an impressive performance against No. 24 Vanderbilt, there is a buzz around No. 14 Miami, with most people excited about this season.

Moreover, thanks to the game not being televised, those in attendance could only marvel at what was seen. Miami can shoot threes, has a pure point guard with elite scoring ability, bruisers all over the floor, and a bench they can lean on.

Furthermore, the Canes continue to get better with Jai Lucas in charge. There are a lot of positives coming out of this exhibition game that can transition into a potential upset to start the season against No. 1 Florida.

Here is a player breakdown of the Hurricanes against the Commodores:

Team Box Score

Miami's Box Score Against Vanderbilt | Stats Broadcast

Acaden Lewis

Outside of the seven turnovers, Lewis was masterful, giving a glimpse of the "basketball savant" that Lucas calls him. He is right. Lewis can flip a switch that allows him to iso against some of the best players in the country and score at will, but also find the open man to get a double-double

Dante Allen

Allen attacked the rim with such conviction that many asked, 'Where was this last year?' It's simple. The sophomore has gotten stronger and smarter, and now he's another guard who can attack with ease, just like him. He will be one of the most dangerous glue-guys in the country if he can knock down his shots and free throws.

Shelton Henderson

Overshadowed by Lewis and Caleb Gaskins is the team's go-to player, who had a great night himself. Outside of missing some free throws, which he knows he has to improve, the 6-foot-6 beast bullied his way into the paint with everyone bouncing off of him. It was clear that he was not going to have anyone to stop him when they were in front of him, and he also had the NBA-like wiggle that matched the pro size he had last season.

Caleb Gaskins

Gaskins was a flamethrower against Vandy, knocking down threes and being in the right place at the right time. If he continues to shoot like that, he will be a first-round pick this year, as well as his body control with defensive assignments and going to the rim.

Somto Cyril

This is not a knock on Ernest Udeh, who did great things for Miami last season. Cyril can just do more. He is a great rebounder and defensive anchor like Udeh, but his offensive game is more polished than Udeh's ever was.

Cyril can grab an offensive rebound, be patient, and go back up with a hook shot or soft floater that adds another dynamic to the offense. It will be a tool that Lewis will also use with the lob threat ability.

Bench:

Nick Dorn + Brent Bland

The sniping duo that will come off the bench and knock down several threes continues the offensive push. Moreover, the defensive tenacity gives the Canes more reason to be comfortable with the bench, with Lewis and Allen running the point. They also have to stay out of foul trouble.

Robert Miller + Desean Goode

Both front court additions provided size when needed but weren't the scoring threat many thought they could be. Miller finished with 10 points and, most importantly, knocked down all four of his free throws, while Goode was a defensive anchor, holding down guards on the perimeter.

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